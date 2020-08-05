87°F
Politics and Government

Trump campaign sues Nevada over mail-in election bill

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2020 - 11:21 pm
 
Updated August 4, 2020 - 11:25 pm

The campaign of President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske over changes to the state’s general election plan passed by the Legislature on Sunday.

Trump’s campaign, the Republican National Committee and Nevada State Republican Party filed the lawsuit late Tuesday. They allege several provisions of Assembly Bill 4, the election changes adopted by the special session on Sunday, “lack clear standards to guide the actions of county and city officials administering certain parts of Nevada’s elections.”

Trump and his Republican allies had threatened such litigation against the state throughout AB4’s adoption process.

Their lawsuit includes many of the Republican attacks leveled against enhanced voting by mail and the collection of another’s ballot with permission of the voter, commonly referred to as ballot harvesting. Specifically, the Republicans allege compromised election integrity and increased risk of fraud.

In Nevada and beyond, there has been virtually no credible evidence to support claims of increased fraud through voting by mail.

The Republicans’ lawsuit also takes aim at a specific provision in AB4 that requires election officials to accept and count ballots received up to three days after the Nov. 3 election day if the postage date of the late ballots is in question. State law requires all ballots be postmarked by election day in order to be counted.

The lawsuit argues this new stipulation is a violation of federal law because, in forcing election officials to collect votes after election day, it prolongs the election day set forth by Congress.

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.

