Trump cancels summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un

WASHINGTON — After North Korea again threatened to skip a scheduled June 12 summit in Singapore that would have put President Donald Trump and North Korean strongman Kim Jong Un at the same table to discuss denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, Trump called the whole thing off.

“I was very much looking forward to being there with you,” Trump wrote in a one-page letter to Kim. “Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel that it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting.”

Trump left the door open for a future summit, which would be a first between an American president and a North Korean leader.

Trump also waved a threat in Pyongyang’s direction.

“You talk about your nuclear capabilities,” Trump wrote, “but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used.”

The summit was first announced in March in front of the White House after Trump accepted an invitation extended by Kim through South Korean National Security Director Chung Eui-yong.

“President Trump appreciated the briefing and said he would meet Kim Jong Un by May to achieve permanent denuclearization,” Chung told reporters.

The lightning-fast two-month timetable confounded a foreign policy community used to spending extended periods of time in painstaking pre-summit negotiations.

It also presented an unexpected rapprochement between what Jenny Town, a Korean specialist at the Stimson Center, described as “two egos that are too big to fail,” who had engaged in spirited name-calling on Twitter.

Trump showed an eagerness to engage the hermit kingdom by sending newly minted Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to meet with Kim twice. On the return of the second trip, Pompeo delivered three American detainees ahead of the Singapore sit-down.

Another cause for hope came from an April meeting between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in who shook hands in the demilitarized zone, then each crossed over the border into the other’s domain.

In recent weeks, the comity between Pyongyang and Washington wore thin after National Security Adviser John Bolton and Vice President Mike Pence discussed the “Libyan model” of disarmament exercised by the late Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi, who was slain eight years after he surrendered his arsenal of weapons of mass destruction.

Pyongyang responded by calling Pence a “political dummy” and a threat. Vice Foreign Minister Chloe Son Hui released a statement in which she said, “Whether the US will meet us at a meeting room or encounter us at nuclear-to-nuclear showdown is entirely dependent upon the decision and behavior of the United States.”

In his letter, Trump assured Kim he looks forward to meeting some day – then added a zinger. “In the meantime, I want to thank you for the release of the hostages who are now home with their families. That was a beautiful gesture and very much appreciated.”

