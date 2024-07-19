101°F
Politics and Government

Trump closes out RNC with 90-minute speech — WATCH LIVE

RNC LIVE: Trump gives speech at Republican National Convention Day 4 (Associated Press/YouTube)
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures towards supporters dur ...
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures towards supporters during his arrival on the final night of the Republican National Convention on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is introduced during the Republ ...
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is introduced during the Republican National Convention Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is introduced during the final ...
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is introduced during the final night of the Republican National Convention Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Professional wrestler Hulk Hogan speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convent ...
Professional wrestler Hulk Hogan speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convention Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump stands next to the uniform of C ...
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump stands next to the uniform of Corey Comperatore during the Republican National Convention on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Professional entertainer and wrestler, Hulk Hogan, speaks during the Republican National Conven ...
Professional entertainer and wrestler, Hulk Hogan, speaks during the Republican National Convention, Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives to speak during the fin ...
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives to speak during the final night of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum, Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives to speak during the fin ...
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives to speak during the final night of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum, Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Professional wrestler Hulk Hogan speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convent ...
Professional wrestler Hulk Hogan speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convention Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
President Joe Biden speaks about an executive order in the East Room at the White House in Wash ...
‘Parole in place’ to aid some undocumented spouses of U.S. citizens
Marley Webster watches as Jaime Melendez prepares his tacos at his taco stand at the corner of ...
North Las Vegas approves new regulations for sidewalk vendors
A’s Vegas stadium development agreement introduced; here’s what’s in it
Lou Dobbs appears at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2024, at National Harbo ...
Lou Dobbs, conservative pundit and Fox Business host, dies at 78
July 18, 2024 - 5:20 pm
 
Updated July 18, 2024 - 8:17 pm

MILWAUKEE — Former President Donald Trump will close out the four-day Republican National Convention with a speech, just days after he survived an attempted assassination.

Trump is expected to speak from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. PT, when he will officially accept the Republican Party’s nomination for president. The party also nominated its vice presidential nominee, Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, who spoke Wednesday night.

The Republican National Convention is taking place during a critical time in political history. President Joe Biden is still receiving calls from members of his party to step down and make way for a new Democratic nominee after concerns spread about his ability to serve another four-year term.

The convention, which began Monday, is taking place just days after the attempted assassination against Trump, who narrowly missed a bullet to the head from a shooter during a Pennsylvania rally. The incident shook the former president, who appeared the first night of the convention wearing a bandage on his ear, emotional to the supportive cheers from the crowd.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

Former President Barack Obama speaks in Athens, Greece, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannak ...
Obama, Pelosi worried about Biden’s candidacy, sources say
By Lisa Mascaro, Zeke Miller and Micheal Balsamo Associated Press

Former president Barack Obama has expressed concerns about Joe Biden’s candidacy, and Nancy Pelosi has said he could cost Democrats the House, according to sources.

