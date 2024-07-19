Trump closes out RNC with 90-minute speech — WATCH LIVE

Former President Donald Trump is speaking before the Republican delegates at the party’s national convention in Milwaukee, just days after he survived an attempted assassination.

‘Parole in place’ to aid some undocumented spouses of U.S. citizens

Professional wrestler Hulk Hogan speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convention Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives to speak during the final night of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum, Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives to speak during the final night of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum, Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump stands next to the uniform of Corey Comperatore during the Republican National Convention on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Professional wrestler Hulk Hogan speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convention Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is introduced during the final night of the Republican National Convention Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is introduced during the Republican National Convention Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures towards supporters during his arrival on the final night of the Republican National Convention on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

MILWAUKEE — Former President Donald Trump will close out the four-day Republican National Convention with a speech, just days after he survived an attempted assassination.

Trump is expected to speak from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. PT, when he will officially accept the Republican Party’s nomination for president. The party also nominated its vice presidential nominee, Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, who spoke Wednesday night.

The Republican National Convention is taking place during a critical time in political history. President Joe Biden is still receiving calls from members of his party to step down and make way for a new Democratic nominee after concerns spread about his ability to serve another four-year term.

The convention, which began Monday, is taking place just days after the attempted assassination against Trump, who narrowly missed a bullet to the head from a shooter during a Pennsylvania rally. The incident shook the former president, who appeared the first night of the convention wearing a bandage on his ear, emotional to the supportive cheers from the crowd.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

Related stories:

-Prop bets posted for Trump’s RNC speech

-UFC President Dana White to speak at RNC ahead of Trump