Politics and Government

Trump concedes to Biden, condemns Capitol riot in new Twitter video

The Associated Press
January 7, 2021 - 4:36 pm
 
President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on January 7, 2020. (screengrab ...
President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on January 7, 2020. (screengrab from Twitter)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is conceding to President-elect Joe Biden and condemning the violent supporters who stormed the nation’s Capitol Wednesday.

In a new video message, Trump says that now that Congress has certified the results, the “new administration will be inaugurated on January 20” and his “focus now turns to ensuring a smooth orderly and seamless transition of power.”

He is also speaking out against the violence, calling it a “heinous attack” that left him “outraged by the violence lawlessness and mayhem.”

Trump did not address his role in inciting the violence. But he is telling his supporters that, while he knows they are “disappointed,” he wants them to know “our incredible journey is only just beginning.”

Facebook and Twitter had suspended Trump from posting to their platforms Wednesday following the storming of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

