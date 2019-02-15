Trump declares national emergency to free up funds for wall

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump on Friday signed a spending package to avert another government shutdown shortly after declaring a national emergency so he can fund his signature wall at the Southwest border.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders posted a photo on Twitter showing Trump signing the national emergency declaration just as the president was addressing reporters in the White House Rose Garden.
After talking for several minutes about China, North Korea and the economy, Trump segued to the main point of the event.
With parents of children slain by undocumented immigrants and Border Patrol officials sitting in the front row, Trump announced he was about to take “several critical actions” to address “the national crisis on our southern border” because the spending bill did not sufficiently fund border security.
