Trump declares national emergency to free up funds for wall

President Donald Trump speaks during an event in the Rose Garden at the White House to declare a national emergency in order to build a wall along the southern border, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., joins supporters of President Donald Trump and family members of Americans killed by undocumented immigrants as they gather to to promote their support for a border wall with Mexico, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks about immigration and gives an update on border security from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Civil liberties groups have filed a lawsuit in federal court in San Francisco to block the Trump administration from returning asylum seekers to Mexico while their cases wind through U.S. immigration courts. The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups said in the suit filed Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, that the policy puts asylum seekers in danger and violates U.S. immigration law. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump on Friday signed a spending package to avert another government shutdown shortly after declaring a national emergency so he can fund his signature wall at the Southwest border.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders posted a photo on Twitter showing Trump signing the national emergency declaration just as the president was addressing reporters in the White House Rose Garden.

After talking for several minutes about China, North Korea and the economy, Trump segued to the main point of the event.

Maryland woman whose husband allegedly killed by undocumented immigrant shows photo at Rose Garden ceremony. pic.twitter.com/s7UncFtmQD — Debra J. Saunders (@debrajsaunders) February 15, 2019

With parents of children slain by undocumented immigrants and Border Patrol officials sitting in the front row, Trump announced he was about to take “several critical actions” to address “the national crisis on our southern border” because the spending bill did not sufficiently fund border security.

