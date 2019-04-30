Trump, Dems begin work on $2T infrastructure package

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., talks with reporters after meeting with President Donald Trump about infrastructure, at the White House, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., walk out of the White House after meeting with President Donald Trump about infrastructure, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks with reporters after meeting with President Donald Trump about infrastructure, at the White House, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., walk over to speak with reporters after meeting with President Donald Trump about infrastructure, at the White House, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Washington. From left, House Ways and Mean Committee Chairman Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., Pelosi, Chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., and Schumer. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump met with Democratic congressional leaders Tuesday morning where the two sides carved out the beginnings of an infrastructure package with a price tag of $2 trillion.

After the meeting, which exceeded an hour, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters that both sides agreed the infrastructure package would be “big and bold.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said that Trump agreed to meet again in three weeks, at which time the president would “present his ideas” on how to fund the measure.

The White House confirmed the mutual spirit of goodwill when Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement, “The United States has not come even close to properly investing in infrastructure for many years, foolishly prioritizing the interests of other countries over our own. We have to invest in this country’s future and bring our infrastructure to a level better than it has ever been before. We will have another meeting in three weeks to discuss specific proposals and financing methods.”

While Democrats have been pushing for a rollback of parts of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which Trump signed in 2017, or an increase in the gas tax or a combination of the two, the White House generally has balked at raising taxes.

Last year Trump proposed a package that would have provided $200 billion in seed money for what the administration said would spur as much as $1.5 trillion in infrastructure investment thanks to a streamlined permitting process. The proposal went nowhere.

Pelosi stressed that Democrats came to the White House “to do something for the American people,” not to criticize Trump.

It was a meeting that caused the political class to hold its breath to see if Trump would invite cameras to capture the meeting – as he did before a contentious December face-off during which he told “Chuck and Nancy” that he would be “proud to shut down the government for border security” – or if anyone would walk out on the meeting – as Trump did in January after Democrats said they would not fund his beloved border wall.

From all appearances, it was a meeting lacking in drama and rancor. Democrats left smiling. The White House sent out a nice statement.

“In previous meetings the president has said, if these investigations continue, I can’t work with you,” Shumer told reporters. “He didn’t bring it up. I believe that we can do both at once.” We can come up with some good ideas about infrastructure… “and the House and the Senate can proceed in its oversight responsibilities. The two are not mutually exclusive and we are glad he didn’t make it that way.”

The meeting also offered the possibility that the Republican president could work across the aisle.

The real-estate developer is a builder, who frequently has lamented the state of American highways and airports. He campaigned with the promise of a $550 billion infrastructure initiative – a promise which Politifact rates as “stalled” – but the President recently had projected his inclination to spend even more.

