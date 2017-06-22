Trump denies ever recording conversations with Comey

Former FBI director James Comey speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

President Donald Trump speaks during the "American Leadership in Emerging Technology" event in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

WASHINGTON — With the deadline looming for President Donald Trump to turn over any tapes made when he met with former FBI chief James Comey to the House Intelligence Committee, Trump denied Thursday that he ever made any tapes.

In two Tweets, Trump told the world, “With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea … whether there are ‘tapes’ or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings.”

The controversy began in May, shortly after Trump fired Comey, when the president tweeted, “James Comey better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!”

Trump was responding to stories, which Comey later revealed he helped orchestrate, about Trump’s attempts to steer the FBI chief away from a probe into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, whom Trump also fired.

