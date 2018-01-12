Politics and Government

Trump denies using vulgarity to describe Africa nations, Haiti

The Associated Press
January 12, 2018 - 5:05 am
 
Updated January 12, 2018 - 6:35 am

WASHINGTON — In bluntly vulgar language, President Donald Trump questioned Thursday why the U.S. would accept more immigrants from Haiti and “s—-hole countries” in Africa rather than places like Norway, as he rejected a bipartisan immigration deal, according to people briefed on the extraordinary Oval Office conversation. Trump on Friday denied using that language.

Trump’s contemptuous description of an entire continent startled lawmakers in the meeting and immediately revived charges that the president is racist. The White House did not deny his remark but issued a statement saying Trump supports immigration policies that welcome “those who can contribute to our society.”

Thursday the White House did not deny reports on Trump’s language. Instead spokesman Raj Shah said in a statement, “Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries, but President Trump will always fight for the American people.”

Yet Trump himself tweeted Friday: “The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used.” He went on to criticize the immigration deal, saying: “What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made – a big setback for DACA!”

The White House did not immediately respond to questions about the president’s tweet.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-infeed_1x2_1
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Politics and Government Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like