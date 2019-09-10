93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Trump fires Bolton as national security adviser

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 10, 2019 - 9:12 am
 
Updated September 10, 2019 - 2:24 pm

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has fired National Security Adviser John Bolton, saying he and others in the administration disagreed with Bolton’s recommendations.

Bolton officially submitted his resignation letter Tuesday morning.

The announcement, which Trump characteristically made on Twitter, came days after Trump announced he was canceling peace talks with the Taliban at Camp David over the weekend — talks which Bolton reportedly strongly opposed.

“I informed John Bolton last night (Monday) that his services are no longer needed at the White House,” Trump wrote Tuesday on Twitter. “I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning.”

Bolton offered his own version of the timeline on Twitter, saying: “I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, ‘Let’s talk about it tomorrow.’”

Trump said he would name a new national security adviser — his fourth in his first term in office — next week.

In a sense, Bolton’s departure falls among the least surprising firings during Trump’s tenure, given his support for the Iraq war and generally hawkish approach to national security, which stood in sharp contrast to Trump’s quest to free American troops from “endless wars.”

Bolton and Trump never had the buddy type of relationship that marked Trump’s feelings about his first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, who served on the job for less than a month and later pleaded guilty to lying to federal investigators about his Russian contacts.

Bolton had made clear his opposition to peace talks conducted by former U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad and the Taliban even before Trump floated a meeting, later rescinded, at Camp David.

In July when Trump crossed the DMZ into North Korea with strongman Kim Jong Un during an impromptu summit of sorts, Bolton was not part of the team; instead, he was on his way to Mongolia.

Bolton supported the administration’s “maximum pressure” stance against Iran even as Trump has indicated that he is willing to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani without conditions.

Asked during a press briefing if he could foresee such a meeting later this month, when the Iranian leader will attend the United Nations General Assembly, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo responded, “Sure.”

Pompeo added, “The President has made very clear he is prepared to meet with no preconditions.”

Trump hired Bolton, a hawkish former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under President George W. Bush, in March 2018, after he announced the dismissal on Twitter of H.R. McMaster, who frequently clashed with the president.

Trump tweeted the news on Bolton just before noon Tuesday – 90 minutes ahead of a scheduled press briefing in which Bolton, Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were expected to talk about a new executive order to expand sanctions against terrorist organizations.

Instead, Pompeo and Mnuchin took the podium without their former colleague, only to be peppered with questions about Bolton’s departure and whether top staffers were blindsided. “I’m never surprised,” Pompeo grinned.

Principal Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley told reporters that deputy national security adviser Charles Kupperman will serve as the acting national security adviser.

Kathryn Dunn Tenpas of The Brookings Institution said that the move put Trump in “uncharted territory” as he searches for this fourth national security adviser in less than 32 months in office. No president has burned through three national security directors since the job was created in 1953.

“Flynn lasted 24 days, McMaster lasted almost 14 months and Bolton lasted 17 months—maybe number four will survive the remainder of the first term (18 months), maybe?” Tenpas told the Review Journal.

“It’s like watching Lincoln go through generals,” observed Bill Whalen of Stanford’s Hoover Institution.

But Pompeo and Mnuchin appeared serene about the staff turnover.

“The president’s entitled to the staff he wants,” Pompeo told reporters.

Mnuchin offered that Trump and Bolton had very different views on the Iraq war – “and the president has made that clear.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted that Bolton’s “sudden departure is a symbol of the disarray that has unnerved our allies since day one of the Trump Administration.”

Others on the left made it clear they will not miss Bolton.

“The American people are better off with John Bolton out of the White House,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., tweeted. “The world will be better off when the man who hired him in the first place is out too.”

The ACLU’s Jamil Dakwar slammed Bolton for declaration that the United States would not cooperate with an International Criminal Court probe into “alleged war crimes committed by U.S. service members and intelligence professionals” during the Afghanistan war.

“He celebrated when victims of torture were denied the opportunity to hold their torturers accountable,” Dakwar said in a statement.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., went on Fox News to applaud Trump’s decision that speaks to Trump’s “guts” in standing up against foreign policy orthodoxy. Paul also argued that Trump might get U.S. troops out of Afghanistan with right-minded staff behind him.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at DSaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
Nevada Politics Today: Teacher raises - VIDEO
Jason Goudie, the chief financial officer for the Clark County School District, talks about teacher pay and raises. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
Elizabeth Warren visits Las Vegas
Senator Elizabeth Warren made a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Tuesday July 2, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Aaron Ford Speaks About Bill AB431
AB431 is a bill sponsored by Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to restore the right to vote for formerly incarcerated individuals. Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke at the AM&E Church in North Las Vegas about the bill, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Right Take: Biden's Racially Questionable Comments
Joe Biden has uttered racially charged statements for years. Now that he’s the frontrunner for the Democrat presidential nomination, he may finally face prolonged scrutiny for them.
Christopher Rufo Discusses Homelessness In The USA - VIDEO
Christopher Rufo discusses homelessness in the United States and how politicians can work to improve conditions for those with drug addictions.
Clark County 2019 Election Results - Video
The 2019 Elections wrap up in Clark County including an upset in the Boulder City Mayor race.
Olivia Diaz talks about her win in Ward 3 - VIDEO
Las Vegas City Councilwoman-elect Olivia Diaz talks about her election win in Ward 3 and what lies ahead for her.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump, left, listens as Kenneth Graham, director of NOAA's National Hurricane ...
NOAA chief thanks Alabama employees for Dorian forecast
By Jay Reeves The Associated Press

Neil Jacobs said there was no pressure from the Trump administration or NOAA to change the way branch offices communicate forecasts to the public.

In a Sept. 9, 2019, photo, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaks to reporters outside the Wes ...
Federal officials spar with senators over plan for mortgage giants
By Marcy Gordon The Associated Press

Trump administration officials on Tuesday defended their plan to Congress for ending government control of mortgage finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, clashing with Democratic senators on whether the change would raise home borrowing costs and neglect lower-income homeowners.

President Donald Trump, left, gives his support to Dan Bishop, right, a Republican running for ...
NC special election tests Trump, GOP prospects
By Alan Fram The Associated Press

Republicans are hoping an eleventh-hour pep talk from President Donald Trump will propel them to a special election victory Tuesday in a GOP-friendly House district in North Carolina, a race that could illuminate their chances of retaking the House majority and Trump’s own reelection prospects in 2020.

In a Sept. 9, 2019, photo, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks during a ceremony to introduce ...
Trump’s halt to US-Taliban talks pushes Afghans toward fragile vote
By Cara Anna The Associated Press

The Taliban have told Afghans to boycott the vote and warned that rallies and polling stations would be targets. The insurgent group is more distrustful than ever and has vowed to keep fighting.

In a July 30, 2019, photo, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., takes questions from r ...
Schumer will try again to block Trump’s border wall maneuver
By Andrew Taylor The Associated Press

The Senate’s top Democrat intends to force a vote to block President Donald Trump from using special emergency powers to transfer money from military base construction projects to pay for new fences along the U.S.-Mexico border.

In a Dec. 18, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Micha ...
Judge sets sentencing date for Flynn; lawyer assails feds
By Eric Tucker The Associated Press

A federal judge has set a Dec. 18 sentencing date for Michael Flynn as a lawyer for President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser accused federal prosecutors of “egregious government misconduct.”

President Donald Trump pauses while speaking during a bilateral meeting with Egyptian President ...
Donald Trump defends plan to meet Taliban at Camp David
By / RJ

President Trump said it was his decision to invite representatives of the Taliban to peace talks the weekend before the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, and his decision to cancel the talks after an American solider was killed in Afghanistan.