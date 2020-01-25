Trump legal team begins impeachment defense Saturday — LIVESTREAM

President Donald Trump’s legal team will begin arguing Saturday that Trump did nothing wrong and the impeachment charges against him was politically motivated.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s legal team will begin making its case to the Senate on Saturday that impeachment was motivated by partisan attempts to overturn the last election, arguing the charges against the president should be dismissed by senators.

Following three days of arguments by Democrats to remove the president from office, his legal team will receive equal time to make its case that “the president didn’t do anything wrong.”

“We fully expect the Senate will acquit the president,” Vice President Mike Pence told reporters who were traveling with him in Rome, Italy.

Democrats spent three days laying out their case that Trump solicited a foreign government to announce investigations into a political rival and a debunked theory to help his re-election bid.

Once the scheme was discovered, House Democrats told the Senate that Trump initiated a cover-up by ordering officials not to cooperate with congressional investigators and shield documents from discovery.

The House voted along largely party lines in December on two articles of impeachment for abuse of office and obstruction of Congress.

House Democrats are urging the Republican-led Senate to remove Trump from office, an outcome unlikely due to the political makeup of the upper chamber and the president’s strong support from GOP senators.

The president’s legal team will launch a robust defense that the House impeachment was politically motivated and a perversion of constitutional authority.

The articles of impeachment for abuse of office and obstruction of Congress stem from a July 25 phone call where asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to announce an investigation political rival Joe Biden.

Trump withheld nearly $400 million in military aid from Ukraine when the request was made.

No investigation was ever announced, and the aid was later released.

The president’s lawyers are expected to argue that the president committed no wrongdoing, and his conduct did not rise to the threshold for impeachment or removal from office.

