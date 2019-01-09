Trump makes case for a border wall in televised address

President Donald Trump made his case to the American people Tuesday night for increased border security in the face of a humanitarian and “national security crisis” at the southwest border.

In this Dec. 11, 2018 photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meets with Democratic leaders the Oval Office in Washington. Trump said last week he would be "proud" to have a shutdown to get Congress to approve a $5 billion down payment to fulfill his campaign promise to build a border wall. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump made his case to the American people Tuesday night for increased border security in the face of a humanitarian and “national security crisis” at the southwest border.

Trump delivered his prime-time remarks in the Oval Office on the 18th day of a partial government shutdown that began after he rejected spending bills that did not include $5.7 billion to construct a border wall, his signature 2016 campaign issue.

Political insiders were watching to see if Trump would declare a national emergency, since the president did confirm that he was considering doing so during remarks with reporters in the Rose Garden Friday.

The president could declare a national emergency unilaterally under a 1976 federal law that would allow him to tap defense funds to bankroll wall construction. Such a maneuver would enable Trump to sign legislation to end the partial government shutdown, but is sure to be the subject of high-stakes litigation.

House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith, D-Wash., told CNN that while the president does have the authority to use this power, “it would be wrong. It would be horrible policy.”

