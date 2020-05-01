Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany to give 1st briefing

Kayleigh McEnany, Trump’s fourth press secretary, is scheduled to give her first press briefing at 11 a.m. Pacific time on Friday.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany talks with reporters in the briefing room of the White House, Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — Kayleigh McEnany, Trump’s fourth press secretary, is scheduled to give her first press briefing at 11 a.m. Pacific time on Friday.

The last briefing to be conducted by a White House press secretary was on March 11, 2019 when Trump’s second Press Secretary Sarah Sanders held the position. Stephanie Grisham, who served between McEnany and Sanders, never gave a daily briefing in the press office.

McEnany first came into public view during the 2016 presidential campaign when she worked as a CNN contributor. She is a Harvard Law graduate who got a degree in international politics at Georgetown University and studied at Oxford University.

Before joining the administration, McEnany served as national press secretary for the Trump campaign.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

