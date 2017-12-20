Trump, Republicans celebrate final passage of tax-overhaul bill

President Donald Trump celebrated his first and only big legislative win in 2017 Wednesday with a ceremony at the White House.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, and Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, right, listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP Photo)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump celebrated his first and only big legislative win in 2017 Wednesday with a ceremony at the White House.

Republican lawmakers – the only legislators to vote for the GOP’s tax-cut bill – were bused from the Capitol so that they could join Trump in his moment of triumph after the House voted to finalize the package in keeping with Senate rules.

The measure approved Wednesday slashes tax rates for businesses and individuals. Republicans maintain that the tax overhaul will spur economic growth and job creation and increase American wages.

Democrats were united in their opposition to the package, which they said unfairly gives big breaks to businesses and wealthier Americans at the expense of middle- and working-class families. They also criticized the measure for adding a projected $1.5 trillion to the nation’s debt.

The last time Trump took a victory lap after a congressional vote was in May, after the House passed a bill to repeal and replace President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act. Later, however, the GOP-controlled Senate could not produce the votes needed to pass a Senate bill.

The Republican president was determined not to experience defeat again, and became a top salesman for the House and Senate bills. Trump had called the House health care “mean” even after he celebrated it – which did not assure Republican senators he would stand behind whatever they passed. If Trump didn’t like either body’s tax cut plan, this time he kept it to himself.

Before the celebration, Trump took a swipe at Democrats for not providing a single yes vote for the tax-cut bill.

For their part, Democratic leaders vowed to make the measure a losing issue for Republicans in 2018. “This tax bill will be an anchor around the ankles of every Republican,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., warned Wednesday.

