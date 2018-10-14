Trump says he has good relationship with ‘sort of a Democrat’ Mattis

President Donald Trump says he has a “very good relationship” with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis even though he thinks the Pentagon chief is “sort of a Democrat.”

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis speaks to reporters at the Pentagon, in Washington on Oct. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Asked during a “60 Minutes” interview airing Sunday whether Mattis will step down, Trump says Mattis hasn’t told him that.

But Trump says: “It could be that he is. I think he’s sort of a Democrat, if you want to know the truth. But Gen. Mattis is a good guy. We get along very well. He may leave. I mean, at some point, everybody leaves.”

Last month, Mattis dismissed news reports that tensions with Trump could soon point to his exit.

CBS News released a clip of the interview before Sunday’s broadcast.