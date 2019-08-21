Trump says rejection, comments by Danish leader ‘nasty’
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — President Donald Trump does not appreciate Denmark’s rejection of his idea to buy Greenland.
The American leader told reporters on Wednesday that “all they had to say was, ‘No, we’d rather not do that.’”
Instead, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the idea “an absurd discussion” and said she was “disappointed and surprised” that Trump canceled his Sept. 2-3 visit to Denmark in a tweet earlier in the day.
Fredericksen said the U.S. remains one of Denmark’s close allies. Denmark’s royals had invited Trump but the palace says they were blindsided by the tweet canceling the trip.
Trump, leaving the White House for an event in Kentucky, said Frederiksen’s comments were “nasty,” adding “You don’t talk to the United States like that,” at least during his presidency.
Greenland is a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark.
The vast island of sits between the Atlantic and Arctic oceans, has a population of 56,000 and has 80% of its land mass covered by a 660,000 square-mile ice sheet.