Trump says trade deal returns US to ‘manufacturing powerhouse’

President Donald Trump hailed a new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico on Monday as a return of the United States to a “manufacturing powerhouse.”

President Donald Trump speaks as he announces a revamped North American free trade deal, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. The new deal will be called the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement or USMCA. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

President Donald Trump delivers remarks on trade between the United States, Canada, and Mexico, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Trump also recognized the one year anniversary of the Las Vegas mass shooting that left 58 dead.

The agreement was forged just before a midnight deadline imposed by the U.S. to include Canada in a deal reached with Mexico late in the summer. It replaces the 24-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, which Trump has lambasted as a job-wrecking disaster that has hollowed out the nation’s industrialized base.

With his trade team standing by his side, Trump pronounced the NAFTA deal “perhaps the worst trade deal ever wrote.”

In contrast, Trump said the pact is the “most important deal we’ve ever made by far,” covering $1.2 trillion in trade. The president said his administration had not yet agreed to lift tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, a contentious issue between the two neighbors.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or at 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed this report.