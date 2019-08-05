Trump speaks to nation after 2 mass shootings

President Donald Trump railed against evil, cruelty, hatred and malice in the week of two horrific mass shootings in Texas and Ohio during a speech to the nation Monday morning.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump railed against evil, cruelty, hatred and malice in the week of two horrific mass shootings in Texas and Ohio during a speech to the nation Monday morning.

“We will stand by their side forever,” Trump said flanked by Vice President Mike Pence. “We will never forget.”

“We cannot allow ourselves to feel powerless. We can and will stop that evil contagion.”

Once again, Trump was called to address a brutal reality that has dogged his presidency even before the horrific Oct. 1, 2017, Las Vegas shooting that left 58 innocents dead, through the parents’ nightmare shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school that left 17 children and educators dead, to this bloody weekend that saw 20 perish in El Paso, Texas, Saturday morning and then nine more in Dayton, Ohio, before dawn Sunday.

The one element never missing has been finger pointing by parties on both sides of the gun issue.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., told MSNBC, “this president is responsible. His words have been fueling white supremacy and giving license to them, and we’re seeing the horrific results of hatred today.”

The New York Post called for an assault weapons ban on the front page. Trump blamed the media.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.