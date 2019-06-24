Trump tightens financial squeeze on Iran, supreme leader

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order targeting Iran’s supreme leader and his associates with financial sanctions.

President Donald Trump signs an executive order to increase sanctions on Iran, in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, June 24, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after signing an executive order to increase sanctions on Iran, in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, June 24, 2019, in Washington. Trump is accompanied by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, left, and Vice President Mike Pence. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, center, walks with U.S. Charge d'Affaires Steve Bondy, left, and United Arab Emirates Minister of State Ahmed al-Sayegh, right, as Pompeo arrives in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Monday, June 24, 2019, for talks on Iran. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

Iranian Ambassador to Japan Morteza Rahmani Movahed puts on his reading glasses before speaking at a news conference Monday, June 24, 2019, in Tokyo. He said his country faces “economic terrorism targeting Iranian people” as U.S. piles sanction after sanction on the country. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, center, walks with U.S. Charge d'Affaires Steve Bondy, second from left, after being greeted by United Arab Emirates Minister of State Ahmed al-Sayegh, fifth from left, as Pompeo arrives in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Monday, June 24, 2019, for talks on Iran. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has signed an executive order targeting Iran’s supreme leader and his associates with financial sanctions.

Trump says the supreme leader is responsible for Iran’s hostile conduct. He says the United States does not seek conflict with Iran but will continue to increase pressure on its Middle East adversary to prevent it from developing nuclear weapons and supporting militant groups.

The United States pulled out of a 2015 nuclear deal that world powers signed with Iran and has already applied crushing sanctions on the country’s economy.

The president says Monday’s action follows a series of aggressions by Iran, including the shooting down of a $100 million U.S. surveillance drone over the Strait of Hormuz.

Meadwhile, Iran’s ambassador to Japan is seeking international support to ease Mideast tensions and demands Washington stop hostilities toward Tehran

Morteza Rahmani Movahed said on Monday in Tokyo that Iran faces alleged U.S. “economic terrorism” and suspected sabotage attempts in the Persian Gulf. He urged the international community to help ease the tensions in the region by forming a consensus to stop the alleged U.S. hostility.

Iran accuses the U.S. of aiming to cripple Iran’s economy and forcing policy changes. Tensions spiked last week after Iran downed an unmanned U.S. military aircraft.

Pompeo in Saudi Arabia

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Saudi Arabia, to meet Saudi Crown Mohammed bin Salman amid heightened tensions with the kingdom’s rival, Iran.

Before departing to Saudi Arabia, Pompeo said he would be talking to officials in the Persian Gulf as well as Asia and Europe as he sets out to build an international coalition against Iran.

Pompeo was greeted upon his arrival on Monday in the Red Sea city of Jiddah by new U.S. Ambassador to Saudi Arabia John Abizaid and Saudi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Assaf.

From the kingdom, Pompeo will travel next to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, a close U.S. ally.

Iran navy chief make threat

Iran’s naval chief is threatening the United States, saying Tehran is capable of shooting down other American spy drones such as the one downed last week by Revolutionary Guard forces.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency carried Rear Adm. Hossein Khanzadi’s warning on Monday, made during a meeting with a group of defense officials.

Khanzadi says Iran can always deliver another “crushing response … and the enemy knows it.”

Rebel attack toll rises

Saudi Arabia has raised the number of people wounded in a Yemeni rebel attack on an airport in the kingdom to 21. It had previously said a Syrian resident was also killed in the attack.

The airport in the southwestern town of Abha was struck shortly after 9 p.m. local time on Sunday.

Saudi Col. Turki al-Maliki did not say what type of weapon was used in the attack. The spokesman of the Saudi-led coalition waging war against Yemen’s Iranian-allied rebel Houthis noted that the rebels claimed responsibility for the attack, saying they used bomb-laden Qasef-2K drones.

The wounded include 13 Saudis, four Indians, two Egyptians and two Bangladeshis. Al-Maliki was quoted Monday on Saudi state TV saying 18 were hospitalized, two with serious burns.