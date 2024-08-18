105°F
Politics and Government

Trump to discuss ‘no tax on tips’ plan at local Italian-Mexican restaurant

Trump returning to Las Vegas
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at Sunset Park on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Las ...
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at Sunset Park on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 18, 2024 - 9:20 am
 
Updated August 20, 2024 - 12:26 pm

Former President Donald Trump is returning to Las Vegas on Friday for the first time since his assassination attempt in Pennsylvania.

Trump will discuss his campaign promise to nix taxes on tips at the restaurant Il Toro E La Cabra, 6435 S. Decatur Blvd., at noon, according to his campaign staff.

Ohio Sen. JD Vance, the former president’s running mate, will not be in attendance.

Trump’s last event in the Las Vegas Valley was June 7 at Sunset Park. The event this week will coincide with the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where the Democratic Party is expected to formally nominate Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for the November ticket.

Nevada — a battleground state whose six electoral votes could be the determining factor in determining the next presidency — will be of great importance at the Democratic National Convention.