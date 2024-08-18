Trump to discuss ‘no tax on tips’ plan at local Italian-Mexican restaurant

Former President Donald Trump will be hosting an event in Las Vegas on Friday focused on a campaign promise that is growing in popularity.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at Sunset Park on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former President Donald Trump is returning to Las Vegas on Friday for the first time since his assassination attempt in Pennsylvania.

Trump will discuss his campaign promise to nix taxes on tips at the restaurant Il Toro E La Cabra, 6435 S. Decatur Blvd., at noon, according to his campaign staff.

Ohio Sen. JD Vance, the former president’s running mate, will not be in attendance.

Trump’s last event in the Las Vegas Valley was June 7 at Sunset Park. The event this week will coincide with the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where the Democratic Party is expected to formally nominate Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for the November ticket.