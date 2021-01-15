56°F
Politics and Government

Trump to leave Washington hours before Biden inauguration, source says

By Jill Colvin and Darlene Superville The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 - 9:39 am
 
In a Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of th ...
In a Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, after returning from Texas. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey broke his silence to defend his company’s ban of Trump as the right decision, but warned that it could set a dangerous precedent. The ban, he said, revealed Twitter’s “failure” to create an open and healthy space for what Dorsey calls the “global public conversation.” (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will leave Washington next Wednesday morning, ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, according to a person familiar with the planning who spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision had not been made public.

Trump had already announced that he would not be attending Biden’s inauguration — breaking tradition — after spending months making baseless allegations of voter fraud in an attempt to delegitimize Biden’s presidency.

Vice President Mike Pence will attend in his place.

Trump is expected to remain in Florida with a small group of aides.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

