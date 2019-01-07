Trump to speak to nation about border ‘crisis,’ shutdown

President Donald Trump says he will address the nation Tuesday night about what says is a “crisis” at the U.S.-Mexico border.

President Donald Trump speaks on the South Lawn of the White House as he walks to Marine One, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Washington. Trump is en route to Camp David. (Alex Brandon/AP)

President Donald Trump speaks on the South Lawn of the White House as he walks to Marine One, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Washington. Trump is en route to Camp David. (Alex Brandon/AP)

President Donald Trump speaks on the South Lawn of the White House while walking to Marine One, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Washington. Trump is en route to Camp David. (Alex Brandon/AP))

White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, left, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, and Vice President Mike Pence, talk as they walk down the steps of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he will address the nation Tuesday night about what says is a “crisis” at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump’s prime-time address will come amid a partial government shutdown caused by his insistence that Congress give him more than $5 billion to build a wall on the border. Congressional Democrats are refusing to pay for a wall.

Trump also plans a trip Thursday to the southern border to highlight his demands for the wall.

The president’s address to the nation will begin at 6 p.m. Pacific time.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the president will travel to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Sanders said Trump will “meet with those on the front lines of the national security and humanitarian crisis. More details will be announced soon.”

Trump is showing no signs of budging on his demand for more than $5 billion for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. On Sunday he did offer to build it with steel rather than concrete, a concession Democrats panned.

The shutdown has lasted more than two weeks so far with little indication it will end anytime soon.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi intends to begin passing individual bills to reopen agencies in the coming days, starting with the Treasury Department to ensure people receive their tax refunds.

Many Republicans watched nervously from the sidelines as hundreds of thousands of federal workers went without pay and government disruptions hit the lives of ordinary Americans.