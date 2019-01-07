Trump to speak to nation about border ‘crisis,’ shutdown

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he will address the nation Tuesday night about what says is a “crisis” at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Trump’s prime-time address will come amid a partial government shutdown caused by his insistence that Congress give him more than $5 billion to build a wall on the border. Congressional Democrats are refusing to pay for a wall.
Trump also plans a trip Thursday to the southern border to highlight his demands for the wall.
The president’s address to the nation will begin at 6 p.m. Pacific time.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the president will travel to the U.S.-Mexico border.
Sanders said Trump will “meet with those on the front lines of the national security and humanitarian crisis. More details will be announced soon.”
Trump is showing no signs of budging on his demand for more than $5 billion for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. On Sunday he did offer to build it with steel rather than concrete, a concession Democrats panned.
The shutdown has lasted more than two weeks so far with little indication it will end anytime soon.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi intends to begin passing individual bills to reopen agencies in the coming days, starting with the Treasury Department to ensure people receive their tax refunds.
Many Republicans watched nervously from the sidelines as hundreds of thousands of federal workers went without pay and government disruptions hit the lives of ordinary Americans.