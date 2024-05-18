Davis Dam flows will be briefly reduced to study pesky caddisfly species

The Bureau of Reclamation is asking people to exercise caution on the morning of May 21 when recreating near the dam as new hazards could emerge.

The sun rises on Davis Dam and beyond along the Colorado River on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2023, north of Laughlin, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Bureau of Reclamation wants people to pay extra attention when recreating around the Davis Dam on Tuesday morning as lower water levels could give way to new hazards.

Reduction in the flow of water released from the dam will only take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mountain Time on Tuesday, but newly exposed sandbars, unstable riverbanks and floating or submerged debris may pose extra risks, the agency said in a statement. Water managers are planning to resume normal operations after 2 p.m. Mountain Time.

The purpose of the reduction is to support studies of how to combat populations of the pesky caddisfly conducted by the cities of Laughlin and Bullhead City, Arizona. No one from the agency was available Friday to elaborate what is being studied; however, generally the agency has done this in the past to subject the insect’s eggs and larvae to the sun and reduce populations.

Caddisflies aren’t harmful to human health. But they are overwhelming and impact quality of life. The moth-like insects have plagued Colorado River communities for years.

In the long term, Reclamation officials said they hope to arrive at a solution that will consider “water delivery requirements, impacts to hydropower production and local recreation.”

