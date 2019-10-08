72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Trump’s confusing moves raise questions about Syria, Turkey

By Robert Burns, Matthew Lee and Deb Riechmann The Associated Press
October 8, 2019 - 3:54 am
 
Updated October 8, 2019 - 9:52 am

WASHINGTON — A day after President Donald Trump threatened to “ruin the economy of Turkey” if it goes too far with a planned invasion of northern Syria, he announced on Tuesday that he’s invited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the White House next month.

Northern Syria is home to Kurdish-led forces that have been America’s ally in fighting the Islamic State for nearly four years. Erdogan, however, sees the Kurds as terrorists and a threat along Turkey’s southern border. With Erdogan seemingly intent on launching an incursion into that swath of northern Syria, Trump on Monday moved between 50 and 100 U.S. forces out of the area to other locations in the country.

Trump’s decision was roundly criticized by some of the president’s staunchest Republican allies in Congress and Democrats. They said pulling the U.S. forces back essentially gives Turkey room to go after the Kurds. Armed by the U.S. and backed by American troops and firepower, the Kurdish-led forces put an end to IS’ territorial hold in the region – at the cost of thousands of Kurds killed in years of fighting.

Setting up Kurds to be killed?

Trump has boasted about U.S. success in defeating IS, but his critics now accuse Trump of abandoning a U.S. ally, setting the Kurds up to be killed. They also worry that if the Kurds end up fighting against Turkish forces, they won’t be able to guard detention centers in Syria that house captured IS fighters.

Trump supporters say the president’s threat of sanctions could make Erdogan second-guess his planned incursion or perhaps limit it so as not to be slapped with financial penalties that would hurt the Turkish economy. Trump on Monday defended the decision, saying he was fulfilling a campaign promise to withdraw from “endless war” in the Middle East, and he warned Turkey that he would ruin its economy if any American personnel are harmed.

“If Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey,” Trump threatened on Monday.

On Tuesday, Trump sent tweets saying Erdogan will visit Washington on Nov. 13 and defending Ankara as a big trading partner of the U.S., saying it supplies steel for F-35 fighter jets. In fact, the Trump administration removed Turkey from the F-35 program last summer because the Turks refused to cancel the purchase of a Russian air defense system that is incompatible with NATO forces. As part of that process, the U.S. will stop using any Turkish supplies and parts by March 2020.

“We may be in the process of leaving Syria, but in no way have we Abandoned the Kurds, who are special people and wonderful fighters,” Trump tweeted. “Likewise our relationship with Turkey, a NATO and Trading partner, has been very good.

“Turkey already has a large Kurdish population and fully understands that while we only had 50 soldiers remaining in that section of Syria, and they have been removed, any unforced or unnecessary fighting by Turkey will be devastating to their economy and to their very fragile currency. We are helping the Kurds financially/weapons!”

Turkey won’t bow to threats

Turkey’s vice president says his country won’t bow to threats in an apparent response to Trump’s warning to Ankara about the scope of its planned military incursion into Syria.

Fuat Oktay said in a speech on Tuesday that Turkey is intent on combatting Syrian Kurdish fighters across its border in Syria and on creating a zone that would allow Turkey to resettle Syrian refugees there.

“Where Turkey’s security is concerned, we determine our own path but we set our own limits,” Oktay said.

No attack imminent

A senior administration official said Monday that the U.S. has not yet seen any evidence that an incursion is imminent and so far, Erdogan’s planned visit to the United States is a go.

On Monday, two senior State Department officials made a point of noting that while the Turks had highlighted the invitation in their readout of the call, the previous night’s White House statement had not included any reference to an Erdogan visit to Washington.

They said the Turkish readout was not incorrect but suggested that the omission of the trip from the White House statement was an indication of Trump’s unhappiness with Erdogan’s plans for an operation against the Kurds.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - Video
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - Video
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
Jim Marchant talks gun control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
Nevada Politics Today: Teacher raises - VIDEO
Jason Goudie, the chief financial officer for the Clark County School District, talks about teacher pay and raises. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump, joined by from left, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and Chairman of the ...
Stall, obfuscate, attack, repeat is White House’s impeachment battle plan
By Jonathan Lemire, Jill Colvin and Zeke Miller The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — As House Democrats fire off more subpoenas, the White House has launched a high-stakes strategy to counter the impeachment threat to President Donald Trump: Stall. Obfuscate. Attack. Repeat.

In a July 10, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump is joined by Gordon Sondland, the U.S. a ...
Lawyer says State Department orders ambassador not to testify
By Eric Tucker The Associated Press

An attorney for Ambassador Gordon Sondland says the State Department has directed Sondland not to appear for his scheduled interview Tuesday before a joint House committee taking depositions in the impeachment probe of President Donald Trump.

In a June 20, 2019, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court is set to he ...
2 major LGBT civil rights cases to be heard by Supreme Court
By Mark Sherman The Associated Press

The cases Tuesday are the court’s first on LGBT rights since Anthony Kennedy’s retirement and replacement by Brett Kavanaugh. A decision is expected by early summer, amid the 2020 presidential election campaign.

President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the InterContinent ...
Trump besieged by taxes, subpoenas
By / RJ

The Trump White House hunkered down Monday as Democrats continued to issue subpoenas for the House impeachment inquiry and a federal judge supported a New York prosecutor’s efforts to obtain eight years of Trump tax returns.

In a Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during the Young Black Lead ...
Judge rejects Trump challenge to tax return turnover; appeal coming
By Larry Neumeister The Associated Press

A federal judge rejected President Donald Trump’s challenge to the release of eight years of his tax returns for a New York state criminal probe, saying on Monday that he could not grant such a “categorical and limitless assertion of presidential immunity.”

A June 17, 2019 file photo, shows the Supreme Court in Washington. Abortion rights, and protect ...
Major cases await Supreme Court in election-year term
By Mark Sherman The Associated Press

The justices are returning to the Supreme Court bench for the start of an election year term that includes high-profile cases about abortions, protections for young immigrants and LGBT rights.