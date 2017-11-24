Trump’s visit costs Honolulu nearly $141,000

HONOLULU — President Donald Trump’s recent visit to Honolulu cost the city $140,776.
Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived Nov. 3 and spent less than 24 hours on the island before departing for Asia, KHON2-TV reported Wednesday.
Various city departments worked with the U.S. Secret Service to ensure their safety. The Honolulu Police Department bore the largest share of overtime at more than $100,000.
That was followed by the Department of Facility Maintenance at more than $14,600, the Honolulu Fire Department at over $5,000 and the Department of Parks and Recreation at around $3,800.
The city also spent over $9,000 on third-party costs on traffic control devices such as concrete barriers.
Since the president’s visit was not designated as a National Special Security Event by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the city does not expect to be reimbursed for the costs associated with the overnight visit.