Trump’s visit costs Honolulu nearly $141,000

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, to travel to Yokota Air Base in Fussa, Japan. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Protesters holding signs line up on Beretania Street during President Donald Trump's visit to the Capitol, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, in Honolulu. Trump stopped in Hawaii on the eve of his first visit to Asia. (Craig T. Kojima/The Star-Advertiser via AP)

HONOLULU — President Donald Trump’s recent visit to Honolulu cost the city $140,776.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived Nov. 3 and spent less than 24 hours on the island before departing for Asia, KHON2-TV reported Wednesday.

Various city departments worked with the U.S. Secret Service to ensure their safety. The Honolulu Police Department bore the largest share of overtime at more than $100,000.

That was followed by the Department of Facility Maintenance at more than $14,600, the Honolulu Fire Department at over $5,000 and the Department of Parks and Recreation at around $3,800.

The city also spent over $9,000 on third-party costs on traffic control devices such as concrete barriers.

Since the president’s visit was not designated as a National Special Security Event by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the city does not expect to be reimbursed for the costs associated with the overnight visit.