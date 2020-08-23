UFC chief Dana White to speak at Republican convention

UFC President Dana White is scheduled to speak at this week’s Republican National Convention, according to a statement from President Donald Trump’s campaign.

UFC president Dana White listens to questions during a press conference at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The convention will take place Monday to Thursday and will be livestreamed on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Twitch and Amazon Prime, according to an email. White is set to speak Thursday.

White could not be immediately reached for comment Sunday afternoon.

On Thursday, the Democratic National Convention concluded with Joe Biden accepting the party’s nomination for president.

