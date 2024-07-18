95°F
Politics and Government

UFC President Dana White introduces Trump at RNC

Dana White, CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship, speaks during the Republican National Convention on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 18, 2024 - 10:33 am
 
Updated July 18, 2024 - 9:28 pm

MILWAUKEE — Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White introduced former President Donald Trump on the last night of the Republican National Convention.

The Las Vegas resident told the crowd at Fiserv Forum that Trump, a friend for over 25 years, is the “most resilient man” he’s met in his life.

White said when Trump asked him to introduce him, Trump was concerned that it would interrupt a family trip.

“He’s fighting for the future of this country, and he’s concerned about interrupting my family trip,” White said. “That’s the President Trump that I know, a man that truly cares about people.”

“I’m not telling you what to think; I’m telling you what I know,” he said.

“I know that President Trump is literally putting his life on the line for something bigger than himself,” White said.

Thursday’s speakers wrapped up a four-day convention in Milwaukee, where Republican figures gathered to discuss the party’s platforms and issues and to rally ahead of the November election. The party also nominated its vice presidential nominee, Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, who spoke Wednesday night.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

