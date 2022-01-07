Unanimous Senate passes resolution honoring Harry Reid’s life, legacy

Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both Nevada Democrats, introduced the resolution approved late Thursday, which was co-sponsored by the entire Senate.

Former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid sits at his office in Bellagio on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

WASHINGTON – A resolution honoring the life and legacy of the late Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada has been passed with unanimous consent by the U.S. Senate.

Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both Nevada Democrats, introduced the resolution, which was co-sponsored by the entire Senate. It passed late Thursday.

Reid served four decades in public service, including 30 years in Senate, where he served as majority leader from 2007 until 2015. He left the Senate in 2017 and returned to Nevada with his wife of 62 years, Landra.

He was instrumental in passage of the Affordable Care Act, and halting development of a nuclear waste repository at Yucca Mountain.

Reid died Dec. 28 at 82 in his Henderson home following a years’ long battle with pancreatic cancer.

A memorial service in Las Vegas is scheduled Saturday. President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, and congressional leaders are expected to attend.

Former President Barack Obama is to deliver the eulogy.

“Harry Reid dedicated his life to serving Nevada,” Cortez Masto said. “His hard work and dedication to fairness and equality will never be forgotten in the halls of Congress, or in the Silver State.”

Added Rosen: “Senator Reid was a source of inspiration and pride for Nevada and our nation as he fought to improve the lives of millions of Americans.”

The resolution lists Reid’s “long legacy of accomplishments,” Rosen noted.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced that Reid will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda next week.

Reid is the first Nevadan to be so honored, according to the architect of the Capitol.

