Update: Trump to visit Las Vegas to spur GOP grassroots movement

Former President Donald Trump speaks during an event with Joe Lombardo, then-Republican candidate for Nevada governor, and Republican Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt on July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Former president and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump will visit Las Vegas on Saturday to speak at a volunteer recruitment event and kickstart the Nevada Republican grassroots movement.

The event will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Fervent Calvary Chapel in Las Vegas, where he will “lay the foundation” for the 2024 election cycle and “show what it takes to be an activist,” Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Thursday.

“He’s excited to come to Vegas,” McDonald said. “He does a lot for Nevada.”

Volunteers from across the state will attend the event for training and highlight the commitment they will have to make “day in and day out,” McDonald said. They also will be told the “Republican message” that will help elect Republicans down the ballot in 2024, he said.

McDonald hopes the grassroots messaging, which he said led to Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo’s win in 2022, will work for other Republicans in 2024.

Most important, McDonald said, the event also will stress the party’s desire for a caucus rather than a presidential preference primary.

In May, the Nevada Republican Party filed a lawsuit against the state and Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar in hopes of being allowed to hold a caucus to choose the party’s presidential candidate. State law says all major political parties must hold a presidential preference primary election on the first Tuesday in February of each presidential election year.

Trump would be the second 2024 Republican presidential candidate to come to the Silver State in recent months. In June, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at the Basque Fry in Gardnerville, an annual Republican fundraiser and get-together organized by former Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

People may register to attend Saturday’s event at Donald Trump’s website.

