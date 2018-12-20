US senators want Trump to abandon his plans for Syria

BEIRUT — A bipartisan group of senators is urging President Donald Trump to abandon his plan to withdraw U.S. troops from the war in Syria.
Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Bob Menendez of New Jersey and Jack Reed of Rhode Island say they have growing support for a resolution urging the president to change his strategy.
Trump abruptly decided to withdraw troops against the advice of top military and diplomatic leaders. The move blindsided lawmakers on Capitol Hill.
Graham on Thursday said Trump’s decision is being celebrated by leaders in Russia, Iran and terrorist camps of the Islamic State group.
He added, “We are all worried about the consequences.”
Graham said a big bipartisan group would support Trump if he reversed course.