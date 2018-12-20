US senators want Trump to abandon his plans for Syria

A bipartisan group of senators is urging President Donald Trump to abandon his plan to withdraw U.S. troops from the war in Syria.

Soldiers surveil the area during a combined joint patrol in Manbij, Syria on Nov. 1, 2018. The United States’ main ally in Syria on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, rejected President Donald Trump’s claim that Islamic State militants have been defeated and warned that the withdrawal of American troops would lead to a resurgence of the extremist group. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zoe Garbarino via AP)

This photo provided by Ronahi TV, a Kurdish television channel, that is consistent with independent AP reporting, shows Kurdish protesters holding portraits of loved ones who died fighting the Islamic State group, during a protest outside a U.S.-led coalition base, in Jalabiya village, southeast of Kobani, Syria, Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. Thousands of Syrians have gathered to protest Turkish threats of an imminent offensive. (Ronahi TV via AP)

Marines with Weapons Company, 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, fire mortars from an undisclosed location in Syria on Sept. 10, 2018. The United States’ main ally in Syria on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, rejected President Donald Trump’s claim that Islamic State militants have been defeated and warned that the withdrawal of American troops would lead to a resurgence of the extremist group. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Gabino Perez via AP)

U.S. soldiers gather for a brief during a combined joint patrol rehearsal in Manbij, Syria on Nov. 7, 2018. The United States’ main ally in Syria on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, rejected President Donald Trump’s claim that Islamic State militants have been defeated and warned that the withdrawal of American troops would lead to a resurgence of the extremist group. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zoe Garbarino via AP)

A fighter, second from right, of U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council stands next to U.S. humvee at a U.S. troop's outpost on a road leading to the tense front line between Syrian Manbij Military Council fighters and Turkish-backed fighters, at Halawanji village, north of Manbij, Syria on March 29, 2018. The United States’ main ally in Syria on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, rejected President Donald Trump’s claim that Islamic State militants have been defeated and warned that the withdrawal of American troops would lead to a resurgence of the extremist group.(AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)

Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Bob Menendez of New Jersey and Jack Reed of Rhode Island say they have growing support for a resolution urging the president to change his strategy.

Trump abruptly decided to withdraw troops against the advice of top military and diplomatic leaders. The move blindsided lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

Graham on Thursday said Trump’s decision is being celebrated by leaders in Russia, Iran and terrorist camps of the Islamic State group.

He added, “We are all worried about the consequences.”

Graham said a big bipartisan group would support Trump if he reversed course.