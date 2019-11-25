60°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

US Supreme Court shields Trump’s financial records from House

The Associated Press
November 25, 2019 - 3:44 pm
 

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is shielding President Donald Trump’s financial records from House Democrats for now.

The delay allows the justices to decide how to handle the House subpoena and a similar demand from the Manhattan district attorney at the same time.

The House’s quest for the records is not part of the ongoing impeachment inquiry, but the court’s action probably means Democrats will not have the records before an expected vote on impeachment by year’s end.

The justices are giving Trump until Dec. 5 to file a full appeal of a lower court ruling calling for his accountants to turn over the records. The president’s lawyers are certain to comply, and the court’s decision about whether to take up the case is not expected before mid-January.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
Tomi Lahren Speaks at UNLV - VIDEO
Fox News contributor and UNLV alumna Tomi Lahren returned to campus Wednesday night for a speech, titled “Stay Triggered,” that drew an auditorium of supporters as well as a group of protesters outside. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - VIDEO
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - VIDEO
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
Jim Marchant talks gun control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
Nevada Politics Today: Teacher raises - VIDEO
Jason Goudie, the chief financial officer for the Clark County School District, talks about teacher pay and raises. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Then-White House counsel Don McGahn listens as Supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies ...
Judge orders ex-White House counsel to appear before Congress
By Mark Sherman The Associated Press

A federal judge has ordered former White House counsel Donald McGahn to appear before Congress in a setback to President Donald Trump’s effort to keep his top aides from testifying.

FILE - In this April 15, 2019, file court sketch, Yujing Zhang, left, a Chinese woman charged w ...
Chinese woman gets 8 months for Mar-a-Lago trespass
The Associated Press

Yujing Zhang received nearly eight months credit because she has been jailed since her arrest March 30, so she has about one more week to serve.

President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and first lady Melania Trump, present Conan, ...
Dog that starred in al-Banghdadi raid gets hero’s welcome at White House
By Deb Riechmann The Associated Press

A U.S. military dog that played a starring role in the raid that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi seemed oblivious to the praise that President Donald Trump heaped on it Monday at the White House.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., arrives to talk to reporters as the House Intellig ...
Judiciary Committee up next in impeachment process
By Mary Clare Jalonick THE Associated Press

In the coming weeks, the House intelligence panel will submit a report to the Judiciary panel, and then Democrats will consider drafting articles of impeachment on President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine and the administration’s attempts to block the investigation.

In a Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 photo, U.S. Navy Secretary Richard Spencer fields questions at a m ...
Defense chief says Trump ordered him to allow SEAL to keep status
By Robert Burns The Associated Press

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Monday that President Donald Trump gave him a direct order to allow a Navy SEAL accused of war crimes to retire without losing his SEAL status.

 
Nevada’s first gay mayors have deep roots in Silver State
By John M. Glionna Special / RJ

With his victory in Ely last June, Nathan Robertson became Nevada’s second gay mayor. The first was Daniel Corona, who is mayor of the tiny town of West Wendover, just 120 miles northeast of Ely, along the Utah border.

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2019, file photo, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks a ...
Bloomberg, ex-NYC mayor, launches Democratic presidential bid
By Steve Peoples The Associated Press

Bloomberg’s entrance comes just 10 weeks before primary voting begins, an unorthodox move that reflects anxiety within the Democratic Party about the strength of its current candidates.