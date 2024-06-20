99°F
Politics and Government

Veteran county deputy prosecutor appointed to District Court judgeship

Chief Deputy District Attorney Tina Talim. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Gov. Joe Lombardo addresses the crowd at a ceremonial signing event for Senate Bill 92 at the L ...
Social media post suggesting Lombardo took bribes draws backlash
Nevada leads as 40-year low is reached in Colorado River water use
A drop box for ballots at the Clark County Election Department in North Las Vegas, Tuesday, Mar ...
GOP’s lawsuit alleging Nevada voter roll inconsistencies dismissed
Street vendor Luis Serrano serves customers in the Historic Westside in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. ...
Henderson serves up strict new rules for street vendors
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2024 - 12:40 pm
 

A Clark County deputy district attorney has been appointed to a judicial position in Nevada, according to the governor’s office.

Tina Talim, who serves as the team chief of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Unit in the Clark County district attorney’s office, immigrated to the United States from India as a young child.

Gov. Joe Lombardo’s office made the announcement on Friday.

“Tina has nearly two decades of experience working in the Clark County district attorney’s office and her expertise will be a valuable asset to the Eighth Judicial District Court,” Lombardo stated in a news release. “I’m confident that Tina will execute her duties as judge faithfully and serve her fellow Nevadans with integrity.”

Talim has prosecuted numerous felony drug trafficking cases, while simultaneously serving as the district attorney’s director of diversity and community outreach.

“I am grateful to Governor Lombardo for this appointment and deeply honored to serve as a judge in the Eighth Judicial District Court,” Talim said in the release. “This appointment is not only a personal milestone, but it serves as a testament to the broadening representation within our judicial system. I look forward to serving our community from the bench.”

Talim earned her bachelor’s degree from University of California, Los Angeles and her law degree from the Pepperdine Caruso School of Law.

She will begin her term June 20.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

