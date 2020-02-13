Vice President Mike Pence schedules Las Vegas visit

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to speak at an Evangelicals for Trump rally at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 21 at Sunrise Bible Church, 1780 Betty Lane, in northeast Las Vegas.

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a Cops for Trump campaign rally, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Portsmouth, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

He is set to speak at a Keep America Great rally in Reno later in the day.

For more information, visit bit.ly/febvplv.

In April, President Donald Trump and Pence were set to speak at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s national leadership meeting on the Strip. Pence was the featured speaker at the coalition’s annual meeting in February 2017.

In October of that year, Pence joined Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and other officials for an event to help the community heal following the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting on the Strip.

During a January 2018 visit to Las Vegas, Pence touted innovation and national defense in a pair of Air Force-oriented events.