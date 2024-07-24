105°F
Politics and Government

VP candidate JD Vance set to hold rally in Henderson

Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, speaks at a campaign rally at Mid ...
Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, speaks at a campaign rally at Middletown High School, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Middletown, Ohio. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2024 - 12:37 pm
 

Ohio Senator JD Vance, running mate of former President Donald Trump, will hold a rally in Henderson next week.

According to an announcement from the Trump campaign, the event will be held on July 30 at noon PT at Liberty High School, 3700 Liberty Heights Avenue.

Those interested in securing general admission tickets for Vance’s rally must RSVP online.

The event will mark Vance’s first rally in Nevada since being selected the GOP’s 2024 vice presidential candidate.

After the event in Henderson, the campaign said Vance will then hold a rally at the Reno Sparks Convention Center at 3:30 p.m. PT.

By Ellen Knickmeyer, Farnoush Amiri and Ashraf Khalil The Associated Press

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza and condemned American protesters in a scathing speech to Congress Wednesday.

