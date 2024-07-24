VP candidate JD Vance set to hold rally in Henderson

Ohio Senator JD Vance, running mate of former President Donald Trump, will hold a rally in Henderson next week.

Ethics commission to render opinion on complaint against Library District head

‘The Simpsons’ predicted Harris’ presidential run: A look at the show’s history of forecasting

In fiery speech to Congress, Netanyahu seeks support for war in Gaza

Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, speaks at a campaign rally at Middletown High School, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Middletown, Ohio. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Ohio Senator JD Vance, running mate of former President Donald Trump, will hold a rally in Henderson next week.

According to an announcement from the Trump campaign, the event will be held on July 30 at noon PT at Liberty High School, 3700 Liberty Heights Avenue.

Those interested in securing general admission tickets for Vance’s rally must RSVP online.

The event will mark Vance’s first rally in Nevada since being selected the GOP’s 2024 vice presidential candidate.

After the event in Henderson, the campaign said Vance will then hold a rally at the Reno Sparks Convention Center at 3:30 p.m. PT.