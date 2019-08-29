105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Washoe County approves $3M to wrongfully imprisoned woman

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2019 - 6:12 pm
 

RENO — The Washoe County Commission on Tuesday approved $3 million as part of a partial settlement in a civil rights lawsuit brought by a woman who spent 35 years behind bars for a Reno murder she did not commit.

Commissioners voted 4-0 to award the $3 million to Cathy Woods, 68.

In a statement posted to its website, Washoe County called Woods’ ordeal “a tragic situation that Washoe County hopes is never repeated.”

“While money can rarely compensate an individual for loss of freedom, Washoe County sincerely hopes that this monetary settlement will be utilized for the best possible care of Woods,” the statement said.

Woods’ federal lawsuit names the city of Reno as well as former police officers from Reno and Shreveport, Louisiana.

Woods was arrested in Shreveport in 1979 in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Michelle Mitchell in Reno in 1976.

In 2014, a judge threw out Woods’ conviction after DNA evidence retrieved from a cigarette butt found at the scene of the killing near the University of Nevada, Reno, pointed authorities to former Oregon inmate Rodney Halbower.

Woods was released from prison later that year, and her 35-plus years behind bars made Woods the longest-serving wrongfully convicted woman in U.S. history, according to the National Registry of Exonerations. The registry lists Woods as one of 13 people in Nevada who have been exonerated.

Halbower was the suspect in several slayings in Northern California that were dubbed the Gypsy Hill Killings and occurred the same year Mitchell was killed. He was sentenced to life in prison last fall for the 1976 rape and murder of two teenage girls in San Mateo County, California.

Woods was convicted based largely on a confession she made while institutionalized at a psychiatric facility in Louisiana. The Nevada Supreme Court overturned her conviction in 1985, but Woods was retried, found guilty again and sentenced to life in prison.

Earlier this month, Woods filed a separate lawsuit in state district court under Nevada’s new wrongful conviction compensation law and could receive up to $3.5 million in damages from that action.

Contact Review-Journal Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
Elizabeth Warren visits Las Vegas
Senator Elizabeth Warren made a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Tuesday July 2, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Aaron Ford Speaks About Bill AB431
AB431 is a bill sponsored by Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to restore the right to vote for formerly incarcerated individuals. Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke at the AM&E Church in North Las Vegas about the bill, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Right Take: Biden's Racially Questionable Comments
Joe Biden has uttered racially charged statements for years. Now that he’s the frontrunner for the Democrat presidential nomination, he may finally face prolonged scrutiny for them.
Christopher Rufo Discusses Homelessness In The USA - VIDEO
Christopher Rufo discusses homelessness in the United States and how politicians can work to improve conditions for those with drug addictions.
Clark County 2019 Election Results - Video
The 2019 Elections wrap up in Clark County including an upset in the Boulder City Mayor race.
Olivia Diaz talks about her win in Ward 3 - VIDEO
Las Vegas City Councilwoman-elect Olivia Diaz talks about her election win in Ward 3 and what lies ahead for her.
Greene discusses Read by 3 and Opportunity Scholarships - VIDEO
The Nevada Legislative Session is over and the results are mixed for Nevada students, according to Tom Greene, Senior regional legislative director, Excel in Ed in Action.
Bernie Sanders visits Las Vegas
Sen. Bernie Sanders made a stop at Roy W. Martin middle school on Thursday, during his campaign trail.
THE LATEST