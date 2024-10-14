62°F
What do you do if you get someone else’s mail ballot?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 14, 2024 - 7:01 am
 

When mail ballots are sent out across the state ahead of the election, residents may receive mail ballots for someone who no longer lives at the address but hadn’t updated their voter registration information.

If you receive a mail ballot for someone who no longer lives at your address, you can write on the unopened envelope, “this voter no longer lives here,” and drop it in your outgoing mailbox. The ballot will be returned to the election department and the voter whose name is on the envelope will then be added to the undeliverable list.

If you have any questions on mail ballots, you can call the Clark County Election Department at 702-455-VOTE (8683).

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

