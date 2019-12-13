Winnemucca Indian Colony gets $825K grant for housing

The award is part of nearly $200 million in grants to build 1,200 new units of housing for low-income families living on reservations

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson announced a grant of $825,093 to build housing for the Winnemucca Indian Colony. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The Trump administration announced a grant of $825,093 to build housing for the Winnemucca Indian Colony.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson announced the award — part of nearly $200 million in grants to build 1,200 new units of housing for low-income families living on reservations — to coincide with the 2019 National American Indian Housing Council Legal Symposium in Las Vegas.

“HUD is committed to working collaboratively to address housing needs with our Native American partners,” said housing Assistant Secretary Hunter Kurtz in a statement. “The IHBG program is a wonderful example of how HUD continues to invest in tribal communities.”