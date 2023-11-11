63°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Science and Technology

Flamingo Inn Motel: New chapter set to begin

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
November 10, 2023 - 5:06 pm
 
The Flamingo Inn Motel in Boulder City could soon be saved as a Las Vegas couple is in escrow t ...
The Flamingo Inn Motel in Boulder City could soon be saved as a Las Vegas couple is in escrow to buy and renovate it. Ron Eland/Boulder City Review
The Flamingo Inn Motel in Boulder City could soon be saved as a Las Vegas couple is in escrow t ...
The Flamingo Inn Motel in Boulder City could soon be saved as a Las Vegas couple is in escrow to buy and renovate it. Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

The Flamingo Inn Motel in Boulder City could soon have new owners who plan to keep the property as a motel with a retro feel.

Real estate agent Billie Williams said her clients are currently in escrow for the property, which is scheduled to close on or before Nov. 17. The clients, Martin and Delilah Mueller of Las Vegas, owners of Mueller Custom Cabinetry, have extensive experience working on interiors for a number of Las Vegas casinos and high-end restaurants.

The buyers specialize in high-end architectural millwork and interior finishes and say they have worked on such recent projects as Resorts World, Fontainebleau, Circa and the soon-to-open Durango.

The potential sale has moved quickly.

“We saw it only about 10 days ago,” Martin Mueller said. Delilah added that the couple were on the way to Jack’s Place on Nevada Way, just up the street from the long-shuttered Flamingo Inn, to meet some friends and noticed the Flamingo Inn was for sale. “By the time we were heading home that night we had a tour set up to check it out.”

When asked why they wanted to own a motel in a small town, Martin said, “We live in Las Vegas and we get out to Boulder City a lot. And we’re builders. We drove by and the sign was on it and we said, ‘Let’s call on it.’ We’d love to bring it back to life.”

He explained that while the name of their company references cabinetry, they have worked on projects far afield of that, including Allegiant Stadium and interior finishes for the Raiders’ practice facility in Henderson.

So far, Boulder City officials appear poised to back the project. The Muellers said that they already had a meeting scheduled with Mayor Joe Hardy and several city department heads.

While they plan to keep the property as a motel, they hope to make it more than just a place to spend the night.

“We have a lot of friends that love their electric bikes and they do long-haul rides and mountain bikers and people like that. We can set this up and give people a place to rest and charge their bikes,” Delilah Mueller said. “Give it an identity that is not just a motel. Like you could stop even if you are not staying there.”

It won’t be a quick process. Current owners Daren and Donna Saunders said the property needs extensive work.

Martin Mueller said the property needs all new electrical, plumbing and heating and air, “pretty much a redo of everything.”

The soon-to-be new owners said the motel is one of the first things visitors see as they come around the bend heading east on Nevada Way and that first impressions count.

“Boulder City embraces history, art, the outdoors and small businesses. We want to bring this bird back to life and make it shine while staying true to the community. We hope it evolves into something more than a motel — a fun space that creates memories, a destination that brings people joy,” Delilah Mueller said. “It was the project we didn’t even know we were looking for and we couldn’t be more excited.”

MOST READ
1
After losing nearly $100M, will the Sphere raise ticket prices?
After losing nearly $100M, will the Sphere raise ticket prices?
2
Baccarat dealer arrested, accused of cheating with players at Summerlin casino
Baccarat dealer arrested, accused of cheating with players at Summerlin casino
3
‘100 cancellations a night’: F1 congestion throttles Vegas restaurants
‘100 cancellations a night’: F1 congestion throttles Vegas restaurants
4
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
5
Gambler wagers $23K on Thursday NFL game only bettors could love
Gambler wagers $23K on Thursday NFL game only bettors could love
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the company headquarters, formerly known as Twitte ...
Social media awash in misinformation, but Musk’s X is the most egregious
By Barbara Ortutay The Associated Press

While Twitter has always struggled with combating misinformation about major news events, it was still the go-to place to find out what’s happening in the world. But the Israel-Hamas war has underscored how the platform now transformed into X has become not only unreliable but is actively promoting falsehoods.

 
Faster chip, better camera: Take a look at Apple’s newest iPhone
By Michael Liedtke The Associated Press

Apple on Tuesday unveiled its next generation of iPhones — a line-up that will boast better cameras, faster processors, a new charging system and a price hike for the fanciest model.

More stories
Man arrested in fatal shooting near Las Vegas Academy
Man arrested in fatal shooting near Las Vegas Academy
Suspect apprehended in Henderson shooting that killed 1, injured 1
Suspect apprehended in Henderson shooting that killed 1, injured 1
This top-secret ‘Raider’ is now flying over Southern California
This top-secret ‘Raider’ is now flying over Southern California
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 11
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 11
First look: Rooms at Caesars Palace receive Roman-inspired renovation
First look: Rooms at Caesars Palace receive Roman-inspired renovation
Playoff roundup: Cougars, Crusaders to play for soccer title — PHOTOS
Playoff roundup: Cougars, Crusaders to play for soccer title — PHOTOS