60°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Science and Technology

Maine company successfully launches prototype rocket

By Patrick Whittle The Associated Press
January 31, 2021 - 3:02 pm
 
This Jan. 31, 2021 image provided by bluShift Aerospace shows an unmanned rocket lifting off in ...
This Jan. 31, 2021 image provided by bluShift Aerospace shows an unmanned rocket lifting off in a test run in Limestone, Maine. It was the first commercial rocket launch in Maine history. (The Knack Factory/bluShift Aerospace via AP)

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A Maine company that’s developing a rocket to propel small satellites into space passed its first major test on Sunday.

Brunswick-based bluShift Aerospace launched a 20-foot (6-meter) prototype rocket, hitting an altitude of a little more than 4,000 feet (1,219 meters) in a first run designed to test the rocket’s propulsion and control systems.

It carried a science project by Falmouth High School students that will measure flight metrics such as barometric pressure, a special alloy that’s being tested by a New Hampshire company — and a Dutch dessert called stroopwafel, in an homage to its Amsterdam-based parent company. Organizers of the launch said the items were included to demonstrate the inclusion of a small payload.

The company, which launched from the northern Maine town of Limestone, the site of the former Loring Air Force Base, is one of dozens racing to find affordable ways to launch so-called nano satellites. Some of them, called Cube-Sats, can be as small as 10 centimeters by 10 centimeters.

Sascha Deri, chief executive officer of bluShift, said the company is banking on becoming a quicker, more efficient way of transporting satellites to space.

“There’s a lot of companies out there that are like freight trains to space,” Deri said. “We are going to be the Uber to space, where we carry one, two or three payloads profitably.”

Another aspect that makes bluShift’s rocket different is its hybrid propulsion system.

It relies on a solid fuel and a liquid oxidizer passing either through or around the solid fuel; the result is a simpler, more affordable system than a liquid fuel-only rocket, said spokesperson Seth Lockman. The fuel is a proprietary biofuel blend sourced from farms, Deri said.

“It’s a very nontoxic fuel, I like to say that I could give it to either one of my little daughters. Nothing bad would happen to them, I swear,” he said. “So it’s very much nontoxic. It’s carbon neutral.”

The goal is to create a small rocket that could launch a 30-kilogram (66-pound) payload into low-Earth orbit, more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) above Earth’s surface. Lockman said orbit could be possible by 2024.

The company has spent $800,000 on research and development, with some of the money coming from NASA.

Representatives from bluShift said they don’t anticipate being able to launch from Brunswick, where they are headquartered, because of population density in the area.

An attempted test launch in Limestone earlier in January was postponed because of weather. Sunday’s launch was also held back by a couple of false starts, but event organizers described the eventual 3 p.m. liftoff as “perfect.”

Associated Press journalist Cody Jackson contributed to this report from Miami.

MOST READ
1
Shrinking Lake Mead inches closer to water shortage declaration
Shrinking Lake Mead inches closer to water shortage declaration
2
Celine’s son R-C is all grown up in hip-hop release
Celine’s son R-C is all grown up in hip-hop release
3
YouTube influencer Brian Christopher’s slot area already a hit at Plaza
YouTube influencer Brian Christopher’s slot area already a hit at Plaza
4
New Nevada report shows which games gamblers played most
New Nevada report shows which games gamblers played most
5
LETTER: Michael Ramirez inauguration cartoon on Biden causes a stir
LETTER: Michael Ramirez inauguration cartoon on Biden causes a stir
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A GameStop storefront is shown before opening Thursday morning, Jan. 28, 2021, in Dallas. The ...
GameStop stock trading restricted on Robinhood, other trading platforms
The Assoicated Press

GameStop stock has rocketed from below $20 earlier this month to more than $400 early Thursday as a volunteer army of investors on social media challenged big institutions who had placed market bets that the stock would fall.

Virgin Orbit Boeing 747-400 rocket launch platform, named Cosmic Girl, takes off from Mojave Ai ...
Virgin Orbit, flying from California, reaches space on 2nd try
By John Antczak The Associated Press

Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit reached space on Sunday, eight months after the first demonstration flight of its air-launched rocket system failed, the company said.