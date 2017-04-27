ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
News

SeaWorld San Diego caring for baby sea lion born to sick mother

The Associated Press
April 27, 2017 - 3:53 pm
 

SAN DIEGO — SeaWorld San Diego is caring for a sea lion that was unexpectedly born to a sick mother.

The park says the pup was discovered Wednesday when a team went to check the health of her mother, who was rescued from a beach in the city of Oceanside on Tuesday.

The pup made a live appearance online hours after her birth.

The black-furred newborn is being nursed with a special milk formula through a feeding tube because the mother is too sick to care for her.

The park says the mother may have eaten shellfish or fish poisoned by domoic acid, a naturally occurring toxin from algae.

The park hopes the mother will feel better in a day or so and will take over caring for her pup.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like