SeaWorld San Diego caring for baby sea lion born to sick mother

A day-old California sea lion pup rests at the Animal Care Center in San Diego, Calif., Thursday, April 27, 2017. Mike Aguilera/SeaWorld San Diego via AP

The park's senior animal care specialist, Kevin Robinson, left, and senior veterinarian, Dr. Todd Schmitt, perform a medical exam on a one-day-old California sea lion pup at SeaWorld in San Diego, Calif., Thursday, April 27, 2017. Mike Aguilera/SeaWorld San Diego via AP

SAN DIEGO — SeaWorld San Diego is caring for a sea lion that was unexpectedly born to a sick mother.

The park says the pup was discovered Wednesday when a team went to check the health of her mother, who was rescued from a beach in the city of Oceanside on Tuesday.

The pup made a live appearance online hours after her birth.

The black-furred newborn is being nursed with a special milk formula through a feeding tube because the mother is too sick to care for her.

The park says the mother may have eaten shellfish or fish poisoned by domoic acid, a naturally occurring toxin from algae.

The park hopes the mother will feel better in a day or so and will take over caring for her pup.