Springs Preserve to host annual Black History Month Festival

FILE - The Springs Preserve’s 15th annual Black History Month Festival is seen on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Hatte Canty was the first African-American president of Culinary Union Local 226. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)
FILE - Attendees look at clothing for sale at the Springs Preserve’s 15th annual Black History Month Festival on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2025 - 7:00 am
 

Hattie Canty, the late labor activist who became the first Black female president of the Culinary Local 226, will be recognized when the Springs Preserve hosts its 16th annual Black History Month Festival in February.

According to a Springs Preserve news release, the theme of this year’s event is “African Americans and Labor,” and it will celebrate Black people’s contributions to Southern Nevada’s history. Canty, who died in Las Vegas in 2012, also helped establish the Culinary Training Academy (now known as the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas), which has trained people in hospitality careers for three decades.

The festival will take place at the preserve, at 333 S. Valley View Blvd., on Feb. 15 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“This family-friendly festival celebrates Black History through powerful speakers, educational activities, live music and dance performances, arts and crafts, and delicious, authentic African American cuisine,” the release said. “Other festival highlights include posters of past and present local African American leaders, children’s activities (including face painting and story time), cooking demonstrations and a marketplace with vendors selling cultural gifts and items.”

The festival is one of several Black History Month-themed events happening across the Las Vegas Valley in February. So far, those announced include a concert series hosted by the Contemporary West Dance Theatre and the city of Las Vegas; free screenings of movies like “Selma” and “Cadillac Records” by the Clark County Library District; and interactive exhibits celebrating Black scientists and athletes at the Discovery Children’s Museum.

The Springs Preserve Black History Month festival tickets are limited and must be purchased online and in advance, according to the Springs Preserve website. Admission is $9.95 for adults and $4.95 for children ages three to 17. Admission includes entrance to the Springs Preserve’s museums and galleries, including the Nevada State Museum. There will be no onsite ticket sales, the website said.

Parking at the preserve is free, and overflow parking can be found at Meadows Mall, located at 7400 Las Vegas Boulevard.

For more information about the festival, visit springspreserve.org.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.

