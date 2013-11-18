State-by-state look at storm, tornadoes in Midwest

An unusually large and strong late-season storm system ripped through several states across the Midwest on Sunday, spawning tornadoes and tearing through homes and overturning cars along its path. Here’s a snapshot of what is happening, state by state:
ILLINOIS
Intense thunderstorms and tornadoes ripped off roofs and sent trees toppling in several communities across the state.
One is the worst-hit areas was the western Illinois town of Washington, where the storm flattened houses and sent cars flying through the air. At least one person was killed in Washington, officials said.
Two other people died when a tornado struck their farmhouse in the rural southern town of New Minden, the county coroner said.
As high winds slammed into the Chicago area, officials at Soldier Field evacuated the stands and order the Bears and Ravens off the field. Fans were allowed back to their seats shortly after 2 p.m., and the game resumed after about a two-hour delay.
INDIANA
Severe thunderstorms packing tornadoes and heavy winds rolled across Indiana Sunday afternoon and evening, injuring several people and causing widespread damage.
Gov. Mike Pence said 12 counties reported either tornadoes or storm damage after the initial line of storms had traveled midway across Indiana.
Kokomo police asked residents to stay home and off the streets after city officials declared a state of emergency in the wake of severe storms.
The city police department posted photos on its Twitter account showing buildings with roofs torn off and a destroyed bank branch. City officials also took to Twitter to tell residents to clear the way for first responders.
OHIO
Storms packing strong winds and the potential for tornadoes were starting to roll into western Ohio on Sunday night.
The National Weather Service had issued tornado warnings and watches for several counties along the state’s western edge.
Heavy afternoon rains soaked football fans in Cincinnati where the Bengals beat the Cleveland Browns. Some pre-game activities outside the stadium had to be canceled because of the forecast.
MISSOURI
Severe storms slammed the eastern part of Missouri, leaving tens of thousands without power and destroying a mobile home.
Ameren Missouri reported more than 37,000 outages Sunday afternoon, mostly in the St. Louis area.
The National Weather Service said the storm tore shingles off of roofs and uprooted trees across parts of St. Louis and St. Louis County.
WISCONSIN
Strong winds knocked out power to thousands in the Milwaukee area, damaged buildings and downed trees in Dodge County and sent Sunday churchgoers scrambling into church basements for safety.
In the town of Hustisford, cattle sheds, garages and storage sheds were damaged, said Dodge County Emergency Management Director Joseph Meagher said. No injuries were immediately reported, he said.
MICHIGAN
High winds and rain slammed into the western part of the state. There are no immediate reports of injuries, but Consumers Energy reported thousands of power outages, especially east of U.S. 131 between Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo.
Churches in western Michigan canceled evening worship services.
KENTUCKY
The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for several counties in southern Kentucky.
Forecasters said the watch would be in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday for Trigg, Todd, Christian, and Calloway counties, and until 9 p.m. for Simpson, Logan and Allen counties. A wind advisory was also in effect for Louisville and the surrounding area.