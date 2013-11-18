State-by-state look at storm, tornadoes in Midwest

An unusually large and strong late-season storm system ripped through several states across the Midwest on Sunday, spawning tornadoes and tearing through homes and overturning cars along its path.

A couple walks down a street in the Devonshire subdivision on the North side of Washington, Ill., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2013. Intense thunderstorms and tornadoes swept across the Midwest, causing extensive damage in several central Illinois communities while sending people to their basements for shelter. (AP Photo/The Pantagraph, Steve Smedley)

This photo provided by Dodge County Emergency Management shows cattle shed on a family farm in the Town of Hustisford was damaged Sunday, Nov. 17, 2013 when severe weather moved through the area. Dodge County Emergency Management Director Joseph Meagher says no cattle were injured. (AP Photo/Dodge County Emergency Management, Joseph Meagher)

A tornado left a path of devastation through the north end of Pekin, Il.,Sunday, Nov. 17, 2013. Intense thunderstorms and tornadoes swept across the Midwest on Sunday, causing extensive damage in several central Illinois communities while sending people to their basements for shelter. (AP Photo/Journal Star, Fred Zwicky) MANDATORY CREDIT

The Cincinnati Bengals play the Cleveland Browns in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2013, as storms move into Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)

Webster Groves firefighters Chris Manita, center, and Matt Grossenhieder climb over a tree that fell on a house on Clydehurst Drive in Webster Groves, Mo., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2013. The residents of the house were home at the time the tree fell but were not injured. Intense thunderstorms and tornadoes swept across a number of Midwestern states Sunday, causing damage in several central Illinois communities while sending people to their basements for shelter and even prompting officials at Soldier Field in Chicago to evacuate the stands and delay the Bears game. (AP Photo/St. Louis Post-Dispatch, David Carson) EDWARDSVILLE INTELLIGENCER OUT; THE ALTON TELEGRAPH OUT

Fan seek shelter under the stands as a severe storm blows over Soldier Field during the first half of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2013, in Chicago. Play was suspended in the game. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

An unusually large and strong late-season storm system ripped through several states across the Midwest on Sunday, spawning tornadoes and tearing through homes and overturning cars along its path. Here’s a snapshot of what is happening, state by state:

ILLINOIS

Intense thunderstorms and tornadoes ripped off roofs and sent trees toppling in several communities across the state.

One is the worst-hit areas was the western Illinois town of Washington, where the storm flattened houses and sent cars flying through the air. At least one person was killed in Washington, officials said.

Two other people died when a tornado struck their farmhouse in the rural southern town of New Minden, the county coroner said.

As high winds slammed into the Chicago area, officials at Soldier Field evacuated the stands and order the Bears and Ravens off the field. Fans were allowed back to their seats shortly after 2 p.m., and the game resumed after about a two-hour delay.

INDIANA

Severe thunderstorms packing tornadoes and heavy winds rolled across Indiana Sunday afternoon and evening, injuring several people and causing widespread damage.

Gov. Mike Pence said 12 counties reported either tornadoes or storm damage after the initial line of storms had traveled midway across Indiana.

Kokomo police asked residents to stay home and off the streets after city officials declared a state of emergency in the wake of severe storms.

The city police department posted photos on its Twitter account showing buildings with roofs torn off and a destroyed bank branch. City officials also took to Twitter to tell residents to clear the way for first responders.

OHIO

Storms packing strong winds and the potential for tornadoes were starting to roll into western Ohio on Sunday night.

The National Weather Service had issued tornado warnings and watches for several counties along the state’s western edge.

Heavy afternoon rains soaked football fans in Cincinnati where the Bengals beat the Cleveland Browns. Some pre-game activities outside the stadium had to be canceled because of the forecast.

MISSOURI

Severe storms slammed the eastern part of Missouri, leaving tens of thousands without power and destroying a mobile home.

Ameren Missouri reported more than 37,000 outages Sunday afternoon, mostly in the St. Louis area.

The National Weather Service said the storm tore shingles off of roofs and uprooted trees across parts of St. Louis and St. Louis County.

WISCONSIN

Strong winds knocked out power to thousands in the Milwaukee area, damaged buildings and downed trees in Dodge County and sent Sunday churchgoers scrambling into church basements for safety.

In the town of Hustisford, cattle sheds, garages and storage sheds were damaged, said Dodge County Emergency Management Director Joseph Meagher said. No injuries were immediately reported, he said.

MICHIGAN

High winds and rain slammed into the western part of the state. There are no immediate reports of injuries, but Consumers Energy reported thousands of power outages, especially east of U.S. 131 between Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo.

Churches in western Michigan canceled evening worship services.

KENTUCKY

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for several counties in southern Kentucky.

Forecasters said the watch would be in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday for Trigg, Todd, Christian, and Calloway counties, and until 9 p.m. for Simpson, Logan and Allen counties. A wind advisory was also in effect for Louisville and the surrounding area.