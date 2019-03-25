Trial starts in Las Vegas over Harry Reid’s exercise band injuries

Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid of Nev., joined by Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., takes questions from reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2015, for the first time after suffering an eye injury and broken ribs during an exercise accident on New Year's Day. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

U.S. Senator Harry Reid, D-Nev., celebrates with his wife, Landra Gould, during an election night party at Aria hotel-casino in Las Vegas in November 2010. Reid overcame a four-point deficit in pre-election poles to beat his Republican challenger, Sharron Angle. (File Photo)

District Judge Joe Hardy Jr. speaks during a case update involving former Sen. Harry Reid at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Feb. 20, 2019. Reid and his wife are suing the makers of a resistance exercise band the former politician blames for an accident that left him blind in his right eye. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Attorneys Colin Esgro, left, and James Morgan, representing former Sen. Harry Reid, during a case update at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Feb. 20, 2019. Reid and his wife are suing the makers of a resistance exercise band the former politician blames for an accident that left him blind in his right eye. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Lawyers for former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid and the makers of a resistance exercise band started jury selection Monday in a trial over a lawsuit Reid filed after an incident that blinded him in his right eye.

In late 2015, Reid and his wife of 60 years, Landra Gould, filed a product liability lawsuit against three defendants: Hygenic Intangible Property Holding Co., The Hygenic Corp. and Performance Health LLC.

The trial before District Judge Joe Hardy Jr. is scheduled to last into next week.

Reid, now 79, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in an interview last month that he was still blind in his right eye. When asked whether he was prepared to testify during the trial, Reid responded, “Whatever.”

Reid said his injury played a role in his decision not to seek re-election in 2016.

“It sure didn’t help it,” he said, then adding, “It was one of the things that entered into it.”

He said that following the injury he had a problem with depth perception, particularly when he was speaking on a small stage. He said then-House Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio, would help him.

“John Boehner, to his credit, would point me in the right direction,” Reid said.

Prospective jurors are expected to be asked about Reid’s political career.

A proposed list of questions includes:

—What is your opinion about Harry Reid?

—What are your thoughts on politicians telling the truth?

—Do you think that politicians tell the truth all the time?

—Do you think that it is acceptable for politicians to not tell the truth at times?”

Reid, who is suffering from pancreatic cancer, came to court Monday in a wheelchair. He was wearing a dark blue suit and was accompanied by his wife, who was wearing a dark blue dress. They sat alongside their lawyers.

The suit alleges that the three defendants “combined to create, manufacture and market a defective product called TheraBand or Thera-Band exercise band.”

Reid has said he was injured while exercising with the band, which was latched to a “sturdy object” in January 2015 in the bathroom of his Henderson home.

“While in use, the TheraBand broke or slipped out of Mr. Reid’s hand,” the lawsuit states, “causing him to spin around and strike his face on a cabinet.”

Along with losing vision in his right eye, Reid suffered a concussion, broken orbital bones, severe disfigurement to his face, bruising and lacerations on his face, hand injuries, scarring and broken ribs.

The lawsuit accuses the defendants of negligence and failure to warn.

It alleges that the exercise band makers should have known of the “danger of injury to consumers, especially to the elderly, as a result of TheraBands breaking or slipping out of their hands while mounted to various sturdy objects.”

About two months after his injury, Reid, Senate minority leader at the time, announced that he would not seek re-election. He had served in the Senate since 1987.

Lawyers for Reid and the exercise band maker declined to comment in the weeks leading up to trial.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter. Washington, D.C., correspondent Gary Martin contributed to this story.