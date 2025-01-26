COMMENTARY: A measured approach

Donald Trump’s win in November brought with it a mandate from the American people. He has the opportunity to keep the promises he made on the campaign trail. He can make this happen by carefully crafting his policies to relieve high prices, maintain America’s economic edge and avoid harming critical industries.

While we should ensure America’s trade deals work for us, the president’s plans for heightened tariffs could raise prices for Americans at every economic level, just as many are starting to recover financially. Products manufactured in China, Mexico and Canada make up nearly half of all U.S. imports. A sudden change in tariffs could spike the prices, creating a niche for knockoffs and counterfeits.

Tariffs will drive up prices for families on everything from energy bills to fresh produce in the grocery store. That’s bad news for families who have had to contend with high inflation for the past four years. Higher prices mean families are left scrambling to find cheaper alternatives or even choose to go without making purchases. Small businesses and mom-and-pop shops could risk losing customers if they have to sell more costly products and consumers have less money to spend. By taking a more measured approach with his tariff policy, Trump can keep prices low, helping families and businesses while boosting the U.S. economy.

Toys will likely be a prime example of the negative consequences of tariffs the next time parents look to fill the space beneath Christmas trees. Most of these products are imported from our top trading partners, which means a sudden shift in tariff policy could make these products more expensive and less safe.

Factories that manufacture popular toys such as trucks, action figures and building blocks follow rigorous safety protocols for their high-quality products. For every one of those, less tested, less regulated and less safe knockoff brands are waiting in the wings. If high-quality toys suddenly become more expensive or have a lapse in production while they find new manufacturing options, consumers will turn to those cheaper, counterfeit and possibly dangerous toys that haven’t gone through appropriate safety tests. If that happens, millions of American children could be at risk.

Excluding products and industries that have widespread use and appeal from any tariff policies would ensure Trump’s second term is marked with economic success instead of greater struggles for American families.

We all wish for children to grow up in a safe and prosperous America. Families shouldn’t have to worry about the proposed tariffs backfiring. One of the main reasons Trump appealed to voters was because mothers nationwide would be more prosperous with him in the White House. From groceries to toys next holiday season, ensuring prices don’t inadvertently go up on goods or products we buy is an easy way for him to keep that promise.

Americans have put their trust in Trump to get our country back on track and keep our kids safe. I am confident he will keep his promises, and I hope that will involve applying his tariff policy in a way that will protect families and American small businesses.

Clara Andriola is a member of the Washoe County Commission. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.