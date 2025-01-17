COMMENTARY: Biden hits energy industry on his way out

Critics said Biden is following a 2020 campaign promise to change the American energy industry.

A surfer stands with offshore oil and gas platform Esther in the distance on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Seal Beach, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images/TNS)

President Joe Biden entered the White House waging war on America’s fossil fuel energy industry, and critics say he’s going out the same way.

In his final days, he’s issuing edicts designed to restrict investments in domestic energy, including a ban on oil and gas drilling projects in most U.S. coastal waters.

Citing the 1953 Outer Continental Shelf Act, Biden claimed the move was necessary to protect 625 million acres of coastal areas for future generations. He suggested the move was made to help American communities threatened by “the climate crisis” and to support the transition to a clean energy economy.

“Drilling off these coasts could cause irreversible damage to places we hold dear and is unnecessary to meet our nation’s energy needs. It is not worth the risks,” Biden said.

But President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to reverse Biden’s actions. “It’s ridiculous. I’ll un-ban it immediately,” Trump told radio host Hugh Hewitt. “What’s he doing?”

Biden critics see his latest actions as part of an attempt to limit the growth of the U.S. energy industry, going back to his first day in office when he killed the Keystone XL pipeline. Since then, he has ordered a pause on all new U.S. LNG exports, and his administration approved a Clean Air Act waiver for California, requiring all new passenger cars, small trucks and SUVs to have zero emissions by 2035.

U.S. energy advocates say banning proposed new LNG terminals in places such as Louisiana and Pennsylvania will kill thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in economic opportunity. They will keep U.S. resources that could be used to push back against Russian aggression off the global market.

Environmentalists hailed the Biden move, pressing him to do more.

“Biden must reject pending (LNG) export projects,” wrote Aru Shiney-Ajay of the Sunrise Movement. The group held a sit-in with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., in 2018 over climate change legislation.

“This is an epic ocean victory!” crowed Oceana campaign director Joseph Gordon. “Our treasured coastal communities are now safeguarded for future generations.”

Critics said Biden is following a 2020 campaign promise to change the American energy industry. “The same man who said he would ‘end fossil fuel’ in 2019 is attempting to do just that, and hamstring President-elect Trump on the way out,” said Craig Stevens of the GAIN Coalition.

Houston Energy President Ron Neal, the chair of the Independent Petroleum Association of America offshore committee, worried about the industry’s future. “The ban severely limits potential for exploration and development in new areas, therefore choking the long-term survivability of the industry,” he said.

It could also undermine America’s energy security. The United States is the world’s most significant exporter of natural gas and is tied for second with Russia on crude oil exports. It’s also the globe’s top oil producer.

European countries pivoted to U.S.-produced LNG after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. Last year, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that LNG exports to Europe remain at record-high levels.

“The U.S. has an abundance of natural resources at our disposal and banning the extraction of these efficient and reliable fuels jeopardizes our nation’s energy security,” Stevens said.

More important, American oil and gas producers adhere to regulations not in place in other countries.

“Energy produced in America under strict environmental standards can be used here at home or exported to allies abroad, which is better for the climate, global security and our economy,” said Christopher Guith, a senior vice president at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Global Energy Institute.

It’s not unusual for presidents to use the Outer Continental Shelf Act to withdraw unleased offshore areas from future drilling. What made Biden’s move unique was his attempt to ban future leases. While Trump vowed to go to court to revoke Biden’s move, it may ultimately be up to Congress to overturn the action.

Taylor Millard writes about politics and public policy for InsideSources.com.