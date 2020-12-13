COMMENTARY: Gov. Steve Sisolak must save live entertainment

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The recently imposed “statewide pause” restrictions inequitably harm the live entertainment industry in Nevada. The live entertainment industry is being unfairly included in the broad category of public gatherings without taking into account the considerable health and safety protocols being implemented.

Theaters and other live entertainment venues are currently operating with a fixed capacity of just 50 seats, regardless of the show or size of the venue. At the same time, casinos, restaurants, bars, lounges, fitness centers and the like have been granted permission to operate at 25 percent capacity.

For the sake of example, one of our shows, “Absinthe” at Caesars Palace, now operates at just 7.5 percent capacity, allowing only 50 people inside a venue designed for 660 seats. You don’t need to be a veteran show producer to know that this model is not sustainable or equitable.

During this pause, shows and entertainment should be allowed to return to operation with 25 percent indoor capacity provided that the following terms, which have been advised by health professionals since March, can be met: Mask wearing must be enforced and masks worn correctly by all patrons and workers; all employees must be tested weekly and be put on paid quarantine leave should they test positive or are believed to have been exposed to the virus; all patrons must be socially distanced by the required 6 feet and seated in a way that minimizes face-to-face contact.

Additional measures should be considered on an individual basis, as each business permits, such as implementing no-contact ordering and one-way entrances and exits to minimize face-to-face interaction for separate parties.

These are just a few small measures that can be taken by business owners that will allow us to operate safely at a margin that can get us closer to breaking even.

Since reopening “Absinthe” on Oct. 28, we have learned that getting people back to work in a safe manner, with regular testing and frequent communication, is the answer. In conjunction with the highest level of health and safety protocols at venues and in workplaces, the daily connection with employees helps prevent the spread of the virus.

By grouping well-managed live shows in with all public gatherings and limiting audiences to 50 people regardless of venue size, we face the risk of having to tell employees to fend for themselves.

Employers such as me fear for the lives of my people, who face eviction and hunger if we do not employ them soon.

Allowing a safely managed workplace to operate has the power to aid in Nevada’s efforts to control the virus. We’re not advocating to open the floodgates and create a free-for-all. Just the opposite: We wish to work with state officials to get our shows back on stage with at least 25 percent audience capacity so that we can keep the lifesaving connection with our employees.

Then we can put this behind us and restore Las Vegas’ status as the Entertainment Capital of the World.

— Ross Mollison is the founder of Spiegelworld, a Las Vegas live entertainment production company.