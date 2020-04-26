COMMENTARY: Las Vegans need open parks to keep their sanity

In this unprecedented time, the COVID-19 pandemic has shaken the foundation of society. Never have we seen such uncertainty, anxiety and a shutdown of the global economy.

Rosario Miyu, 5, walks at Sunset Park during a sunny Friday, April 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. Friday's forecast high is 77 of under mostly sunny skies. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

In this unprecedented time, the COVID-19 pandemic has shaken the foundation of society. Never have we seen such uncertainty, anxiety and a shutdown of the global economy.

The United States and its respective state governments have taken proper precautions and the necessary actions to stem the spread of the virus by closing all nonessential businesses and functions. However, as millions of Americans have found themselves quarantined, I have yet to be sold on the need to close our parks and outdoor recreational facilities.

As a former parks commissioner for the city of Las Vegas, I understand that people need to enjoy fresh air and partake in physical activity in order to help them deal with stress. I know the advantages of having a clean, safe park and the added health benefits that come with it. I appreciate the need for vast, open spaces where people — even in today’s hectic world — can still enjoy a beautiful day out and worry less. I know the importance of fighting for these open spaces as a way to keep many people out of trouble.

During this time of massive job loss, many Las Vegas residents are worrying about their financial futures. Being locked up at home is not conducive to mitigating stress, and I have heard from residents about this issue.

I’m not ready to endorse a complete opening of our local businesses until health experts and trusted epidemiologists have given the all-clear to reopen local services and the business community. The health and the safety of all Americans must come before profit. I believe, however, that as long as our local parks are properly looked after and sanitized on a regular basis — as they are — then all that should be required to open them is the agreed-upon 6-foot bubble, masks as advised and a commonsense approach to personal hygiene.

There’s plenty of space, even in our pocket parks, to keep a safe distance. Proper health guidelines and etiquette can still be adhered to in local parks.

It is unfortunate to see Yellowstone National Park closed. But why not leave some options open for those who find it necessary to soothe some of their anxieties by simply taking a gingerly walk outside? These parks are not closed and confined places. These are vast, open-aired regional parks such as Jaycee/Leavitt or Freedom Park. Our skate park at Jaycee continues to be a local favorite among youth who simply want to enjoy their day after their online classes have been completed.

I hope the best for our community as we get through these most difficult times. The great city of Las Vegas will endure, as it has in the past, and will come out even stronger. If anything, I have the full confidence and trust in our constituents and those who call Las Vegas home.

But with cooperation, understanding and classic hygienic protocols, all local parks can remain open with proper sanitation. I wish the very best to our community where people and their happiness must always come first.

David Lopez works for the city of Las Vegas Department of Youth Development and Social Innovation.