COMMENTARY: Latinos turning to GOP — now it’s time to deliver

As we begin a new year and prepare for the March for Life, we are stepping into a generational moment in American politics. The Republican Party has won the House, Senate and the presidency. Though the margins are slim, the GOP is in a position to fulfill promises to return America to greatness.

Contrary to Democrats’ longstanding talking points, Republicans did so by mobilizing a remarkably diverse coalition of Americans. For example, The Associated Press reported that Donald Trump won 43 percent of the Hispanic vote, an 8 percentage point increase from 2020. Latinos’ love of family, faith and country, the rejection of identity politics and the desire for economic prosperity have led many to align with Republicans.

But will the GOP deliver for their new constituency?

The National Hispanic Pastors’ Alliance is the nation’s fastest-growing Hispanic pastors organization. It represents thousands of Latino believers who want to see the nation fulfill its promise to its people. We have done extensive research to understand the needs of Hispanic families in our communities, and here’s some of what we found: more Hispanic kids live in poverty than any other racial group; Hispanics have relatively high labor force participation but little access to family-friendly policies; Hispanics are much less likely to take government benefits than other racial groups in the same financial position; around half of Hispanic children are born to unmarried parents; and though Hispanics have the highest number of people per household for any racial group, fertility rates among Latinos are dropping.

In short, Hispanic families are struggling, but they have many of the building blocks — faith, family and hard work — to thrive. An agenda targeted toward families will uniquely address their needs and help secure an enduring coalition for years.

With the March for Life on the horizon, there is an opportunity for Republicans to pair pro-life commitments with pro-family legislation such as Rep. Blake Moore’s child tax credit expansion bill. His proposal would double the current $2,000-per-child credit to $4,200 for children under 6 and $3,000 for older children up to age 17, create a $2,800 credit for the pregnant, and streamline the tax code in other ways. As vice chair of the House Republican Conference, Moore’s leadership makes this plan one to watch and support.

In recent weeks, Hispanic leaders have signed letters to Congress and joined coalitions of like-minded pro-life and pro-family leaders calling for a greater focus on the needs of families. Our ideas have received a warm welcome from the GOP, but the time has come for action.

As a result of liberal excess, national trends and moments of compelling rhetoric, the GOP has attracted the votes of an unprecedented number of Latinos.

If they prioritize families, they will transform the lives of millions and build an enduring political coalition along the way.

The Rev. Carlos Duran is the founder and president of the National Hispanic Pastors’ Alliance. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.