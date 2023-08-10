COMMENTARY: On DEI’s many contradictory concepts

Ibram X. Kendi.

Once wildly popular, the sweeping Diversity, Equity and Inclusion movement is starting to crash and burn.

Even companies that championed DEI initiatives in the aftermath of the George Floyd case in 2020 are now changing their tune. In the past month, leading entertainment companies — including Warner Bros, Netflix and Disney — have all fired their DEI executives.

To understand this stunning reversal, look no further than the contradictory and often illogical concepts at the heart of DEI.

Proponents of DEI claim that diversity promotes “learning.” Queens University, for example, argues that a diverse student body “promotes creativity, as well as better education, as those with differing viewpoints are able to collaborate to create solutions.”

One could find these claims more believable if those who support DEI did not also claim that students learn better when the teacher “looks like them.” If diversity enables us to learn better, why do students of color learn best with professors of the same race?

Claims of racist behavior often include contradictory charges, even in medicine.

One allegation is the claim that pregnant Black women receive inferior medical treatment. For example, The New York Times recently reported that Black women are given epidurals for pain more often than white women. The same article claimed that Black women “described having their pain dismissed,” leading readers to wonder how Black women receiving too much pain medication also means their pain is ignored.

The Association for American Medical Colleges contends that “research shows that racial concordance can improve communication, trust and adherence to medical advice.” Yet, if a white patient chose not to see a Black doctor based on his race, it would clearly — and appropriately — be called racism.

The contradictions continue in culture and entertainment. Look no further than the diversity-obsessed Hollywood. Today, if a white actor is cast to play a non-“white” role, critics complain the film is “whitewashed.” Meanwhile, shows and movies featuring people of color depicting historically white characters are lauded for their diversity.

There are no cries for diversity in pro basketball, where 73 percent of the players are Black, while the NHL is accused of racism because 84 percent of its players are white.

Ditto for jazz musicians, who are predominantly Black, versus their classical counterparts, who are mostly white.

The dilemma extends to enjoying other cultures in everyday life. There was a time in America when we proudly enjoyed foods, dress and traditions of many cultures but those who do so today risk being condemned for cultural appropriation.

Ibram X. Kendi, a leading proponent of DEI, famously said: “The only remedy to racist discrimination is antiracist discrimination.” His description underlines the self-serving nature of the DEI philosophy. After all, “white guilt” can be monetized and leveraged to give certain minorities an advantage.

Fortunately, public fatigue for DEI is beginning to show, from corporate America increasingly ditching DEI to the Supreme Court ruling ending affirmative action.

However, we will have a long way to go to restore a merit-based society in which all Americans can enjoy equal freedom and opportunities. With the contradictions inherent in today’s DEI framework, it’s only a matter of time.

Christian Watson is a spokesman for Color Us United. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.