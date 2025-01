Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator - Friday June 21, 2024 The escalating impacts of climate change, symbolized by metaphorical "Four Horsemen" including extreme heat gripping continents from North America to Asia, underscore the urgent need for global action to mitigate rising temperatures and their profound consequences on human health, infrastructure, and ecosystems. The Four Horsemen of the Climate Crisis As the world marks the first day of summer amidst scorching temperatures and record-breaking heatwaves, the spotlight once again turns to one of the most immediate and pressing consequences of climate change: extreme heat. Metaphorically speaking, climate change has unleashed its own "Four Horsemen" upon our planet—each representing a distinct yet interconnected aspect of the crisis that imperils our future. The Horseman of Extreme Heat silently claims lives under sweltering temperatures that strain our health systems and test our resilience. This horseman has been relentless, gripping continents from North America to Asia in a stifling embrace. In India, temperatures soared to 44-45°C (113°F), breaking records and pushing communities to their limits. The prolonged heatwaves have led to power cuts, water shortages, and tragically, dozens of heat-related deaths. Across North America, a "heat dome" has settled, trapping warm air and pushing temperatures above 38°C (100°F) in many regions. Millions are under heat alerts, and cities like New York are opening cooling centres to protect vulnerable populations. Meanwhile, in Europe, Greece and other Mediterranean countries are grappling with early and intense heatwaves, prompting closures of historic sites and heightened wildfire risks. In Saudi Arabia, pilgrims performing Hajj in Mecca faced temperatures exceeding 51°C (124°F), resulting in tragic fatalities among attendees. This stark reality underscores the deadly consequences of extreme heat, especially in regions unaccustomed t