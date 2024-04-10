65°F
Drawing Board

CARTOONS: Why Biden doesn’t like nursery rhymes

Gary McCoy Shiloh, IL
Rivers CagleCartoons.com
Dick Wright PoliticalCartoons.com
R.J. Matson CQ Roll Call
Dave Whamond PoliticalCartoons.com
Guy Parsons PoliticalCartoons.com
Bob Englehart PoliticalCartoons.com
Paresh Nath U.T. Independent
Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 9, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Take a look at some editorial cartoons from across the U.S. and world.

CARTOONS: How Biden deals with RFK Jr.